The temperature in Opelika today was 92, with a heat index of 425, but summer has ended. In case you are wondering about that heat index, it was baking. Fall has not fallen yet, but summer is unofficially over, because school has started.
We have enjoyed a wonderful summer at the King’s house. Our grand-buddy Drew has spent most of his summer break with us. We went swimming 5,352 times, went fishing several times but not every day, played racquetball regularly, watched Braves baseball most nights, and visited O-Town Ice Cream parlor so much I’ve had to buy new pants...twice! I probably should tell the truth about swimming. We really didn’t go 5,352 times. I think it was only 5,351, but Drew wanted to go once more. We didn’t go fishing quite as much as either of us wanted, so last week we decided to squeeze in one more. On Friday of Drew’s first week back in school, I picked him up with the rods and reels in the back. We headed straight to Uncle Paul’s pond, which has become our favorite fishing hole. On the way, we stopped by The Country Store for some essentials - soft drinks, junk food, a slice of hoop cheese, and a box of red-wigglers. Yes, you can buy all of that at the same place. We fed the worms to the fish, as well as some of our cheese. Yes, mamas, we washed our hands. Fish don’t want to eat dirty cheese or worms!
We had a good day. Drew caught ten bream, and I caught eight, plus one small snapping turtle. It was a catch and release day. We discussed bringing the turtle home with us but Gigi voted no, and she wasn’t even with us. On our way home, Drew was digging around in the pocket of his passenger side door. He fished out a shiny object that was an inch long. It had a metal wire running through the center of three gold balls that were about twice the size of BBs. It had what looked like a hook on one end. Drew held it up and said, “Look what I found.” I asked, “Where did you get that fishing lure?” He said it was in the pocket of the door, but upon further examination he said, “I don’t think it’s a lure. I think it’s an earring.” I had never noticed how much some dangling earrings resemble certain fishing lures. Then my warped sense of humor arrived on the scene. I told Drew, “You know, we could go to the sporting-good-store and buy some fishing lures for Christmas presents for your mother and Gigi.” No, they don’t fish, but they do wear earrings. Drew’s education must already be working because he said he wasn’t so sure that was a good idea. He said they might get too close to water wearing those lures and a big bass jump out of the water and clamp down on their ear lobes. We’ve decided to forget that idea, but we are trying to put a three pronged fishhook on that earring. If the fish bite it, we might look in Gigi’s jewelry box for some more lures. They aren’t free, but they’ve already been bought and are available.
If we actually did that, Drew and I might be in for an education when Gigi found out. I am praying that Drew is in for a good education at school, as well as all the others who have begun another school year. Please join me in praying for their learning, safety, teachers, and administrators.
— Bill King is a native of Rainsville, where he and his wife graduated from Plainview High School. King is a director of missions in Opelika, a writer, musician and author. His column appears in the Times-Journal Thursdays edition. Visit brobillybob.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.