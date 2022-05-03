No matter how different we may be from one another, we all have at least one thing in common. We all had a mother and a father.
The only two people ever who did not have a mother and father were Adam and Eve.
Unfortunately, some children may have never known theirs. Sadly, others may have wished they did not. It has been said that we have no choice in the ones we got.
Not all parents are good parents, but the good ones are a blessing to whom we owe much. They have an enormous effect on our lives and the people we become.
Since Mother’s Day is this week, I want to write about the three most important mothers in life, not necessarily in your life, but in mine.
The first mother I ever knew was obviously my own, Iris Nell King. She was also the first person of great influence in my life. She was the mother of 4, of which I was the youngest.
She lovingly taught us right from wrong, how to behave, and how to treat others. She taught us about God and Jesus and how much they love us. She took us to Sunday School and church every Sunday. She read the Bible to me, and prayed with me most nights before we went to bed. She saw that we had 3 meals each day, usually ones she had cooked.
While she only had a 6th-grade education, she made sure we went to school and helped us with our homework.
During much of my adolescence, my father worked long hours and wasn’t home much, but Mama was always there.
She became a widow at age 48. I was 15, and her only child still living at home. She had all the parental responsibilities after that, but she rose to the challenge.
I lived with her until shortly before my 20th birthday. She went to live with Jesus 20-years ago, but I still miss her every day.
She was not a perfect mother, but I couldn’t have asked for a better one.
The next mother I want to mention is the mother of my child.
Jean Willis King became my loving wife almost 47-years ago.
Almost 35-years ago, she became the mother of our only child.
Since then, she and I have had some great times and some hard times, but she has been right by my side through it all. She quickly became my best friend, my soul mate, and my partner in parenting. Being a parent is one of the greatest blessings in life, but it can also be one of the most challenging things we do. Children do not come with instructions! I cannot imagine rearing a child by myself, and I am thankful that I did not have to do so. Having a wife who was and is a good mother sure made parenting much easier. Neither of all had all the answers, but together as a team we tried our best to make the right decisions.
The next important mother in my life is the mother who made me a grandfather.
Our daughter, Ashley, is a hard-working nurse who gives so much of herself to so many, but still finds time to give to her family. I am extremely proud of the woman she has become, and that includes the loving mother she is to our grandson.
I appreciate all good mothers. I have indeed been blessed with wonderful ones in my life, whom I love deeply!
Happy Mother’s Day to you all!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.