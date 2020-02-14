Ole Billy Bob was riding down the road with his wife Thelma Lou Jean. She was looking especially pretty that particular day and Billy Bob was feeling quite blessed to have her as his wife. He eased his hand over on top of her hand, cut his eyes over at her, gave her a sly little grin and said, “I believe love is in the air, baby.” She looked backed and him and replied, “I think that’s just the smell of the paper mill!”
This week is valentine’s week. The fragrance of the local paper mill may be in the air, but love is too. Last week it was mostly rain in the air, and a little snow north of here, but hopefully there is some love floating around this week, even if it rains or snows. More flowers are bought during Valentines than any other holiday. According to Society of American Florists, 250 million roses are produced for Valentine’s Day. We spend an average of $77 per person on flowers this week. Gifts will be given that cause guys to look like some sweet and thoughtful romantic, while some gifts, or the lack of one, will cause some ole boys to land in the dog house!
My songwriter friend Terry Robbins has a song called, “I love you more than I love bacon.” That begs the question that some ladies sometimes ask, “How much do you love me?” Be careful guys... that can be a loaded question that’s as dangerous as a rattlesnake jacked up on Mountain Dew...well, maybe not quite. It may; however, signal that you’ve done something wrong and are in trouble, or it may warn that you are about to be asked to do something that you may not want to do.
Ole Billy Bob got a little carried away with his “I love you” remarks this week. He said, “I love you to the moon and back,” “I love you more than Romeo loved Juliette,” “I love you more than I love coffee,” “I just love you more than I can begin to tell you and more than you can imagine!” Thelma Lou Jean said, “So you love me enough that you would do anything in this world for me?” He answered, “Absolutely! I love you so much I would swim the widest ocean for you. I would climb the highest mountain. I would walk across the hottest dessert filled with broken glass, scorpions, and rattlesnakes (jacked up on Mountain Dew)!” Thelma Lou Jean said, “Good, then taking out the garbage and sweeping the kitchen floor for me shouldn’t be any problem at all!”
Back in 1969 a rock group named Spiral Staircase had a hit song that said, “I love you more today than yesterday, but not as much as tomorrow.” Their lead singer was Pat Upton, who grew up in Geraldine, Alabama. Thelma Lou Jean said to Billy Bob, “I love you more today than yesterday.” Billy Bob naively replied by singing, “But not as much as tomorrow.” She said, “No, I love you more today than I did yesterday, because I was mad as rip at you yesterday!”
Love is an emotion...it is something we feel in our hearts. True love is not only something we feel but something we show. Real love should be expressed. Jesus once said, “Greater love has no man than this, than to lay down his life for his friends.” He laid down his life not only for his friends but even for those who hated him, because he loved them. He loves us and he is our example for loving others!
