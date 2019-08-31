Football season is here, and I couldn't be any more excited. Last week I experienced my first "Football Friday" with the Times-Journal.
It was a long day. We were at the office well into the early morning hours to be able to bring our readers coverage in Saturday's paper. Our sports editor, Cody Dowler, handled the bulk of the work for that night.
I had a great time covering my first game and learning the process we use as a team on football nights.
I am looking forward to this new football season with great enthusiasm. Football is one of my favorite sports, from high school to college.
I support our local schools and enjoy watching the schools from our county as well as visiting marching bands perform during half time.
Keep up with all your local teams with the Times-Journal.
Also, make sure you vote for the player of the week and the team of the week.
— Cinthia Rico is a staff writer for the Times-Journal. She can be reached at cinthia.rico@times-journal.com.
