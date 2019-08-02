Throughout the week, I listen to a variety of podcasts.
One particular day, I was tuned in listening to a psychologist explain the many components that go into a child or teen getting enough sleep. She explained that while most people think 8 hours of sleep is enough, in reality, it is not.
According to Dr. Lisa Damour, psychologist and best-selling author, kids don't get anywhere near enough sleep. Elementary kids need around 11 hours on average, middle school children need about 10 hours, and high schoolers need 9 hours on average.
With school fast approaching, I've slowly been transitioning my kids into a better school sleeping habit and out of their summer customs. By far, cutting down their screen time has been the most challenging.
Limiting screen time is not about deprivation but protecting them from potentially losing valuable sleep and resting time.
As discussed by Dr. Damour, getting enough sleep is very important for a child's development.
As a parent, we know the consequences of dealing with a sleep-deprived child in the morning hustle to get ready for school.
I am not a morning person, and I required a lot of coffee to function in the mornings. With that been said I'd like to wish all the parents who are preparing for the upcoming school year good luck.
— Cinthia Rico is a staff writer for the Times-Journal. She can be reached at cinthia.rico@times-journal.com.
