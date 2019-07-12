Feel the fear and do it anyways

If you've ever considered stepping out of your ordinary go-to weekend activities, you may find my recent experience enjoyable.
Whether you've ever had a bucket list or are thinking of starting one as I have, there are several exciting activities to experience.
At the top of my list was skydiving, which I, fortunately, had the opportunity to do last weekend.
I visited Skydive Alabama, along with one of my best friends, Adelia, in Vinemont, Alabama. Let me assure you that our experience was everything we were hoping for.
The entire staff was helpful, encouraging and friendly. Our instructors were professional, knowledgeable, and above all, helped fuel our excitement.
I remained relatively calm throughout the few hours we spent there and as the time for us to jump neared, I was jittery with anticipation.
I was expecting that gut-clenching or gut-dropping feeling you feel when riding a rollercoaster, but to my surprise that was not what I experienced at all. If it weren’t for the sense of the wind hitting my face, I would have sworn I was floating.
It was a surreal type of feeling mixed with a sense of accomplishment and tranquility.
I have never experienced a rush quite as unique as skydiving, but I can say I am hooked.
Skydive Alabama is currently the only dropzone located in North Alabama and offers multiple days for booking your jump.
If you're interested in taking the plunge, visit skydivealabama.com.
— Cinthia Rico is a staff writer for the Times-Journal. She can be reached at cinthia.rico@times-journal.com.
