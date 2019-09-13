If you are looking for something enjoyable for the whole family to do this fall, look no further than the Down of the Farm Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze in Rainsville.
The family owned business will be featured in the October edition of DeKalb Living, but the farm activities will be in full swing before then.
Owner Stephanie Evans and her daughter, Kristi King, said opening day is slated for Sept. 21. This year, Down on the Farm Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze will be open to the public each weekend through Nov. 2. The hours are from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays and on Sundays they are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The seasonal business is also available for school field trips from Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. If you are a teacher and would like to take your kids to Down on the Farm Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze, call 256-638-6200 or 256-899-6227, to schedule your trip.
I was assigned the DeKalb Living feature story for Down on the Farm Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze, so I was the lucky one who got to go tour the farm and talk to the owners. The farm is the perfect place for families to spend a crisp, fall day with their kids.
Admission for the pumpkin patch and playground is $9.
The corn maze and playground is $9.
A combination of the pumpkin patch, corn maze, and playground is $15.
The playground and gate fee only is $5.
The cow train is $2 a ride.
Goat feed is $.50.
The corn cannon is $1 per shot or 3 shots for $2.
Ticket prices do not include tax.
For a list of what each admission includes, visit the Down on the Farm Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze Facebook page or call either 256-638-6200 or 256-899-6227 for more information.
We are always promoting local businesses in our news articles here at the Times-Journal. Since I got to see the Down on the Farm for myself, I can assure you that you and your family will not regret supporting this local business. You and your family get to enjoy an entire day of seasonal activities and you get to support a local business. It's a win-win.
Kayla Beaty is the Managing Editor of the Times-Journal. Her email is kbeaty@times-journal.com
