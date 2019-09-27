If you are looking for something to do for the remainder of your Saturday, head down to the county fair.
I didn’t get to go to the DeKalb County VFW Agricultural Fair last year, but I made up for it this year. Me and my boyfriend, Alex, spent Friday afternoon there and we had a great time. Ironically, I had been craving a candy apple for four weeks to the day. I had looked at Walmart, Foodland, the IGA, and all I was able to find were packs of caramel apples. As you can imagine, as soon as we walked through the pass gate Friday evening, I was on a mission to find a candy apple. It’s like the fair gods were shining down on me because the fair is apparently the only place to get a candy apple this time of year.
I watched as Alex purchased my bright red candy apple; the afternoon sunset glistened off of the cellophane wrapper and my mouth watered when Alex transferred the wooden stick to my hand. I pulled the wrapper away from the sticky, gooey candy and sunk my teeth into the glass-like candy coating. As the apple crackled against the roof of my mouth, I thought to myself– my night is complete.
While I chomped away at my candy apple, we walked around and looked at everything the fair had to offer. We admired the many handiworks honored with blue ribbons, and we stared in awe at the unusual feathers on several chickens. Once we had twice looked over the livestock, we unleased our inner child and headed to the Ferris wheel.
We climbed into a swaying seat and scooted as close to one another as we could possibly get. When we rounded the tip-top, I looked over the landscape and the fairgrounds and I couldn’t help but think about how lucky we are to live in a place as beautiful as DeKalb County. Saturday night is the last night of the fair, so if you don’t want to wait an entire year to get that annual fair food you’ve been craving, then head on down to the county fair. You won’t be disappointed.
Here’s to 64 years of fair amusement, and to one delicious candy apple.
We’ll see you next year, county fair.
Kayla Beaty is the Managing Editor of the Times-Journal. Her email is kbeaty@times-journal.com
