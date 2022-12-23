The many values of Christmas

Something that’s been on my mind a lot lately is Christmas.
For Christians, of course, Christmas is primarily a day to celebrate the birth of the Savior, Jesus Christ. This is encapsulated in the New Testament of the Bible, in Luke 2:8-14, “And in the same region there were shepherds out in the field, keeping watch over their flock by night. And an angel of the Lord appeared to them, and the glory of the Lord shone around them, and they were filled with great fear. And the angel said to them, ‘Fear not, for behold, I bring you good news of great joy that will be for all the people. For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Savior, who is Christ the Lord.’”
Ebeneezer Scrooge found the true meaning of Christmas after his ordeal with the Spirits of Christmas, who showed him the past, present and dismal future for a man with a hardened heart. This led him to the famous vow, “I will honor Christmas in my heart, and try to keep it all the year.”
In “Emma,” Jane Austen had some thoughts: “At Christmas everybody invites their friends about them, and people think little of even the worst weather. I was snowed up at a friend’s house once for a week. Nothing could be pleasanter.” Comforting words, perhaps, on a weekend when we expect some of the coldest weather on record.
Another great author, Laura Ingalls Wilder, wrote “Our hearts grow tender with childhood memories and love of kindred, and we are better throughout the year for having, in spirit, become a child again at Christmastime.”
America’s 30th president, Calvin Coolidge, had this to say: “Christmas is not a time nor a season, but a state of mind. To cherish peace and goodwill, to be plenteous in mercy, is to have the real spirit of Christmas.”
Even Bob Hope had some nice thoughts about the day: “My idea of Christmas, whether old-fashioned or modern, is very simple: loving others. Come to think of it, why do we have to wait for Christmas to do that?”
Alexander Smith said that Christmas “is the day that holds all time together.”
When doing a column featuring various quotes, it’s arguably remiss not to include the man Time magazine once referred to as “the most quoted man alive,” Steve Maraboli, who wrote, “Want to keep Christ in Christmas? Feed the hungry, clothe the naked, forgive the guilty, welcome the unwanted, care for the ill, love your enemies, and do unto others as you would have done unto you.”
Andy Rooney reminds us, “One of the most glorious messes in the world is the mess created in the living room on Christmas Day. Don’t clean it up too quickly.”
Benjamin Franklin said, “A good conscience is a continual Christmas,” while Dr. Suess told us that “Christmas will always be as long as we stand heart to heart and hand in hand.”
Ultimately though, it’s up to each one of us – individually – to decide what we believe to be the true meaning of Christmas, to decide what it means to us and connecting Christmas to our personal values. In other words, our personal beliefs about what’s important, what matters most. Values can be just about anything and, just like any other values, those guiding how we intersect with Christmas are unique to each of us. This Christmas, try this out – take some time, either alone or with the family or friends you normally spend Christmas with and try listing the values that are an important part of the day. Everyone’s list of values looks a little different, but some of the more typical values might include: love, family, friends, peace, faith, spirituality, home, giving, remembrance. The list goes on. Values can be anything, can typically be expressed in one word, and typically represent who we are at the core of our being – even as our traditions and life circumstances change. Once those values have been listed, try listing different ways to connect with those values. And, if our values inform our Christmas perhaps Christmas might also inform our values.
One final quote, one of my favorites, from author Dale Carnegie: “The ideas I stand for are not mine. I borrowed them from Socrates. I swiped them from Chesterfield. I stole them from Jesus. And I put them in a book. If you don’t like their rules, whose would you use?”
A very merry Christmas, to each and every reader.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.