The many values of Christmas

Opinion: "it’s up to each one of us – individually – to decide what we believe to be the true meaning of Christmas, to decide what it means to us and connecting Christmas to our personal values. In other words, our personal beliefs about what’s important, what matters most. Values can be just about anything and, just like any other values, those guiding how we intersect with Christmas are unique to each of us."

 File Photo

Something that’s been on my mind a lot lately is Christmas.

For Christians, of course, Christmas is primarily a day to celebrate the birth of the Savior, Jesus Christ. This is encapsulated in the New Testament of the Bible, in Luke 2:8-14, “And in the same region there were shepherds out in the field, keeping watch over their flock by night. And an angel of the Lord appeared to them, and the glory of the Lord shone around them, and they were filled with great fear. And the angel said to them, ‘Fear not, for behold, I bring you good news of great joy that will be for all the people. For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Savior, who is Christ the Lord.’”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.