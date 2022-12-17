Pondering the mystery of some Christmas traditions

"Ever stop to wonder why we do some of the Christmas-related things we do? What’s up with Santa being dressed in red? And why do we associate the colors of red, green, and gold so closely with Christmas?"

 by Steven Stiefel

Something I’ve been thinking about a lot lately is Christmas. It’s only a couple of weeks away, after all. Specifically, I’ve been thinking about Christmas traditions.

I have a Santa decoration, about the same size and very similar in design to “Elf on the Shelf,” but my Santa has been around a lot longer. The “Elf on the Shelf” tradition started back in 2005 when Carol Aebersold and her daughter Chanda Bell, self-published the book “The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Tradition” along with a special box with a small Scout Elf inside.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.