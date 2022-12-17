Pondering the mystery of some Christmas traditions

Something I’ve been thinking about a lot lately is Christmas. It’s only a couple of weeks away, after all. Specifically, I’ve been thinking about Christmas traditions.
I have a Santa decoration, about the same size and very similar in design to “Elf on the Shelf,” but my Santa has been around a lot longer. The “Elf on the Shelf” tradition started back in 2005 when Carol Aebersold and her daughter Chanda Bell, self-published the book “The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Tradition” along with a special box with a small Scout Elf inside.
My parents bought the “Santa Elf” at the Fort McClellan commissary when I was still just a toddler – he’s been riding our family shelves every Christmas since, but it never occurred to me to write a book about how he’s up there keeping a watchful eye over all the children and comes to life to get into weird adventures while they sleep, creating a creepy and exhausting new Christmas tradition (and making bank off of book/Santa doll sales).
My Santa does jingle when he jangles (he has a bell inside), but other than that, he just sits there and looks pretty. Well, he used to, anyway – nowadays, he more resembles the sketchy guy playing Santa’s helper down at the discount mall. And he sure as heck ain’t bringing in any sweet royalty checks.
“Elf On The Shelf” is a very new Christmas tradition, of course.
But what about some of the others?
Ever stop to wonder why we do some of the Christmas-related things we do? What’s up with Santa being dressed in red? And why do we associate the colors of red, green, and gold so closely with Christmas?
It’s actually a conglomeration. It probably stretches back to ancient times. Celtic peoples, for one, valued green-colored holly plants for being evergreen and believed that holly was meant to keep the world colorful and beautiful during the winter months.
The plants and colors were often used in winter solstice celebrations, where they were believed to be symbolic of protection and prosperity.
In the early days of the Christian church, many practices from other traditions were incorporated into Christian celebrations in order to make conversion more palpable, and the green and red colors of the holly plant were easy to connect to Christianity.
The holly plant could be viewed as being symbolic of Jesus in a couple of different ways, with the holly’s pointed leaves representing the crown of thorns Christ placed on Jesus’ head prior to the crucifixion.
Red, of course, symbolizes the blood of Christ. There are a few apocryphal Christian legends associated with holly – the most common being that holly berries were originally white, but the blood shed by Jesus stained them eternally red. In some instances, the legends suggest that the crown placed on Jesus’ head was actually made of holly and berries.
Another such legend is related to the “Massacre of the Innocents,” as written in the Gospel of Matthew. In this legend, when Joseph and Mary fled to Egypt to protect baby Jesus from King Herod’s edict to kill all the male children, the Holy Family hid behind a holly tree in order to hide from Roman soldiers.
As the soldiers approached, the branches of the holly tree magically bent to conceal them – afterwards, Mary blessed the tree and it now maintains it’s green color forever.
Again, these are merely legends and not stories found in the canonical gospels. As for gold, it’s often viewed as symbolic as one of the gifts given Jesus by the Wise Men.
Another reason we associate the color red so closely with Christmas has to do with our modern conception of Santa Claus.
Our current idea of Santa largely comes from artistic depictions in Coca-Cola ads that began in the early 1930s. The company hired an artist to create a version of Santa to appear in those ads that – very coincidentally, I’m sure – more closely lined up with Coca-Cola’s color scheme.
Previously, Santa was often depicted as skinny and elfish, not unlike my aforementioned Santa-on-the-shelf, and wearing all sorts of different colored robes, including blue ones.
The Coca-Cola Santa was large, jolly, and dressed in his now-signature red robes while (of course) enjoying a tasty Coca-Cola. This version of Santa became iconic, and associating the color red with Christmas even more natural.
Some other time, we will delve into why we do some of the other Christmas-related traditions. Like fruitcake, for instance.
The short version: blame the British. And insanity.
— Mark Harrison is a freelance contributor to The Times-Journal.
