Mardi Gras, Ash Wednesday and Lent

Something that’s been on my mind a lot lately is Mardi Gras.
We just celebrated Mardi Gras, which most people likely primarily associate with New Orleans, parades, beads, and…other things. Mardi Gras is actually a specific day – the Tuesday prior to the beginning of the penitential season of Lent on Ash Wednesday.
Every year, around this time, Episcopalians like myself go through the same struggle as well-meaning people approach us, channeling their inner grandma by licking their thumbs in anticipation of wiping that “weird looking smudge” off our foreheads.
It’s understandable, since a lot of Christian denominations don’t really intersect with this stuff – it’s mostly for Catholics, Anglicans, Lutherans, Nazarenes, and (since the 1990s, anyway) Methodists.
Allow me to explain the mysterious ways of my people. So, let’s start with Mardi Gras, a specific day within the larger tradition of Carnival, a festive season coinciding with the period historically known as Shrovetide. Shrove is the past tense of the verb shrive, which means “confess one’s sins, such as to a priest” (it can also mean “to hear confession”). The word tide refers to a specific time or season – in this case, it’s all leading up to Lent, which we will get to in a minute.
Shrovetide begins on Septuagesima Sunday (the ninth Sunday before Easter) and ends on Quinquagesima Sunday, and then you have…actually, you know what never mind all that, it’s…a lot. There are liturgical calendars for sale on eBay.
Suffice it to say that this time is meant for revelry and indulgence, but also for Christians to ponder the sacrifices they will make for Lent (other than that aforementioned revelry and indulgence and we’ll still get to Lent in a minute).
Mardi Gras itself is always on the Tuesday prior to Ash Wednesday, but the actual date of Mardi Gras changes every year because the day is inexorably linked to Easter, which can fall on any Sunday between March 23 and April 25 (Mardi Gras is always 47 days prior to Easter). Mardi Gras is French for “Fat Tuesday,” reflecting the tradition of chowing down on a whole bunch of fatty food before beginning a period that traditionally involves fasting (yes, Lent – we’re getting there). Many churches and charitable organizations offer pancake suppers on Mardi Gras, sometimes also referred to as Pancake Day and Shrove Tuesday.
It’s possible (though debated) that Mardi Gras may date back to similar Pagan festivities in ancient Rome that were eventually incorporated by the Catholic church, but also equally possible it developed due to a Catholic ban on consuming meat and…other things during Lent (getting there, I promise). However, it started, it kept going – and, in March of 1699, made its way to North America. It came by way of French-Canadian explorer Pierre Le Moyne d’Iberville, while camping some 60 miles downriver from the future site of New Orleans. Knowing it was Fat Tuesday back in France, good ‘ol Pierre decided to have a camp party on a site he named “Point du Mardi Gras.” A few years later, so the story goes, French soldiers and settlers carried on the tradition and wore masks as part of Mardi Gras festivities in (then) newly founded city of Mobile, Alabama. To this day, Mardi Gras celebrations in that part of our state are huge.
After Mardi Gras, comes Ash Wednesday. If, on this day, you see people walking around with one of those aforementioned “smudges” on their forehead – that’s not a smudge, it’s a cross. Many churches hold special services on Ash Wednesday, during which a priest or other officiant places ash on the foreheads of parishioners in the shape of a cross. This is typically accompanied by the words, “Remember that you are dust, and to dust you shall return.” The ashes are prepared by burning palms from the prior year’s Palm Sunday service or Christmas trees from Christmastime. Ash Wednesday is the beginning of Lent and the ash cross is meant to represent mortality.
And here we are. Lent (from an Old English word meaning “lengthen”) is a period of 40 days (not counting Sundays) during which Christians recall the events leading up to and including the death of Jesus Christ. The time span commemorate the 40 days Jesus spent fasting in the desert and enduring temptation, according to the canonical gospels.
It’s meant as a time for prayer, fasting (abstaining from something to reduce distractions and focus more on God) and almsgiving (charity) and culminates in the joyous celebration of Easter. What are you giving up for Lent this year?
— Mark Harrison is a freelance contributor to The Times-Journal. Email: onthemark@columnist.com.
