Never mind how old ‘Nevermind’ is

Last weekend, I found myself in a vinyl record store thumbing through the selections. There were two young men in there – teens, dressed in formal wear. Mustering up my best “Dad joke,” I asked them if they were planning on attending prom later or just always got so dressed up to go shopping for records. That brought a chuckle. Dad joke, successful. Yah.
Continuing the conversation, I asked the young men what school they attended, about the venue for their prom, and – seeing as how we were all in a record store shopping for records – what sort of music they liked. One of them replied, “Well, I’m into old stuff.”
“Oh yeah?” I ask. “How old?”
“You know, really old stuff,” he replied.
So, I’m thinking that he’s maybe into the Beatles, or the Rolling Stones.And that is when I made my fatal mistake. The moment I asked for clarification. “Really old stuff, huh? Like what?”
I stood for a moment in stunned silence and then considered telling him how much he had hurt me, but as an Official, Card Carrying Member of Generation X © and Certified 1980s Teen ™, it’s against the charter to show pain or weakness. So, I followed the bylaws long ago laid down from my generation and did that semi-snide head nod/throwback thing and muttered (in the ancient native language of my people), “cool.” And then I turned my back and walked away, like I just didn’t care (I’m a Gen Xer, it’s kind of our thing).
But, I’m here to tell you – it wasn’t, in fact, “cool.” It was about as uncool as…well, this is the part where I’m supposed to come up with a clever turn of phrase or cheesy pun, but I’m just too uncool right now to think of anything of the sort. It suddenly seems exhausting. It was about as uncool as realizing I am now officially “younger people view Nirvana as a really old band” years old. I still tend to think of Nirvana as “cutting edge.”
Which isn’t to say that I don’t listen to new music. I do. I have fancy, satellite radio: SiriusXM. Future tech, man. I frequently listen to SiriusXM’s “Coffeehouse,” which is dedicated primarily to “new and emerging artists.” Lately, they’ve been playing this song I really like a lot. It has great lyrics, is obviously highly influenced by 80s-era New Wave music, and it’s by a “new and emerging artist” named *checks notes* Taylor Swift. I’m not sure if she’s released any records or not yet, but maybe we’ll get something soon. I hope she makes it. But, see? I’m still with it, I’m still hip. .
Anyway, back this whole Nirvana thing. After I posted about the whole affair on Facebook some friends helped put it into perspective. A former college classmate pointed out that “Nevermind” is – in reality – more than 30 years old and, by way of comparison “The White Album” was “younger” during our college days.
Another friend mentioned how they heard “Green Day” being piped into the grocery store. Imagine hearing “Green Day” while shopping for green beans. Cleanup on the aisle of broken dreams.
Frances Bean (daughter to Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love) is now 30 and – had he lived, Kurt Cobain and I would be the same age – he and I were born less than a month apart, in the same year.
I spoke with a former classmate from Crossville who I hadn’t seen in a while. I told her it’s often difficult to believe we graduated high school so long ago. “We don’t speak of such things,” she said.
No, we do not. Our love is god, Gen X. Let’s go get a slushie.
