Never mind how old ‘Nevermind’ is

Opinion: "A former college classmate pointed out that “Nevermind” is – in reality – more than 30 years old and, by way of comparison “The White Album” was “younger” during our college days."

Last weekend, I found myself in a vinyl record store thumbing through the selections. There were two young men in there – teens, dressed in formal wear. Mustering up my best “Dad joke,” I asked them if they were planning on attending prom later or just always got so dressed up to go shopping for records. That brought a chuckle. Dad joke, successful. Yah.

Continuing the conversation, I asked the young men what school they attended, about the venue for their prom, and – seeing as how we were all in a record store shopping for records – what sort of music they liked. One of them replied, “Well, I’m into old stuff.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.