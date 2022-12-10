To live in hearts we leave behind is not to die

Mark Harrison: "Darrell Norman was an endlessly fascinating person, who had spent a couple of decades in the U.S. Air Force during the Cold War era. Darrell was fluent in Russian, so the Air Force would fly him over Russian airspace in planes equipment with monitoring equipment, hoping to intercept chatter with information useful to the military. So yes, in a sense, Darrell was – in fact – a Cold War spy."

Something that’s been on my mind lately is loss.

There has been a great deal of loss amongst people in my orbit during the course of the past year. My best friend lost his sister, still only in her 40s. Another dear friend lost her daughter, only 19. As I write this, a birthday notification is showing up on my Facebook notices for a former Fort Payne neighbor. That friend died a few months ago. During the past two weeks alone, I am saddened to say that two men have been lost who had an undeniable impact on me and, to be sure, countless others.

