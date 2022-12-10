To live in hearts we leave behind is not to die

Something that’s been on my mind lately is loss.
There has been a great deal of loss amongst people in my orbit during the course of the past year. My best friend lost his sister, still only in her 40s. Another dear friend lost her daughter, only 19. As I write this, a birthday notification is showing up on my Facebook notices for a former Fort Payne neighbor. That friend died a few months ago. During the past two weeks alone, I am saddened to say that two men have been lost who had an undeniable impact on me and, to be sure, countless others.
Last week, Darrell Norman, of Fort Payne, died at the age of 83. I had already filed my column for the week when I learned of his death. Darrell, of course, was a newspaper journalist. He worked at the Huntsville Times and here at the Times-Journal before joining the staff of the Gadsden Times, where he mostly reported from DeKalb County. He was well known for the hundreds of columns he wrote (like this one, only much better) and published a collection of those in “Have Another Cup” in 2017. The title reflected how Darrell viewed his columns – as “a friendly chat over coffee.”
Darrell and I worked together at The Gadsden Times for a relatively brief time, back during the days when that newspaper had a branch office in downtown Fort Payne. I would later move on to work at other newspapers, including this one. Although we worked for competing papers, Darrell and I would still often see each other often while out covering various stories. He was always friendly and engaging, and was ever ready with a laugh or a story. He was an endlessly fascinating person, who had spent a couple of decades in the U.S. Air Force during the Cold War era. Darrell was fluent in Russian, so the Air Force would fly him over Russian airspace in planes equipment with monitoring equipment, hoping to intercept chatter with information useful to the military. So yes, in a sense, Darrell was – in fact – a Cold War spy. After leaving the military, he taught school for a while before turning to journalism. And, while it might be easy enough to cast him in the Hemmingway mode, his love of nature (and writing about it), perhaps instead more readily brings to mind a comparison to the likes of Thoreau.
For Hemmingway comparisons, we could turn to the other man I know who died this week, Marty Biddle, 71, of Chattanooga, Tenn. Marty wasn’t a professional writer, but he was – like Darrell – larger than life and another fascinating person. Though a Chattanooga native, Marty spent significant time in Fort Payne and was well known to many in the area, especially in relation to his work in auto sales, where he could often be heard to say he was “selling cars like candy bars.”
Amongst other things, Marty was a Golden Glove boxer. He boxed throughout his high school years at Brainerd High School and beyond, and served as a youth boxing coach later in life. Passionate about music and singing, Marty was part of the Chattanooga Boys Choir as a child and nationally recognized as a soloist. So, yes – a choir boy who became a Golden Glove boxer. Marty was another who had an outgoing and engaging personality, and had plenty of his own stories to tell.
As far as I know, there was no real connection between Darrell and Marty. They were both merely people I knew from different domains of my life, who had an impact. Darrell and Marty were very different in many ways, but something they had in common is that they both lived life to the absolute fullest, gravitating towards the things they valued in life and pivoting towards what mattered to them. Both were willing – eager, even – to share their knowledge and skills, to pass those on to the next generation and beyond.
The holiday season is upon us. Christmas is just around the corner. As we gather for our meals and holiday celebrations, we must also remember the empty chairs, and raise our glasses in toast to absent friends. We must allow ourselves our sadness, our grief in the face of loss, but also perhaps allow ourselves a smile when recalling certain memories. Perhaps offer up our gratitude for what those who have gone before have taught us, what they have meant to us. The essence of legacy.
— Mark Harrison is a freelance contributor to The Times-Journal. Email: mark@columnist.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.