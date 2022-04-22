Saddler Emory

I am a 2018 graduate of Fort Payne High School and currently taking online courses with the University of North Alabama (UNA) while I finish up my senior year. While I was at UNA I worked at the Flor-Ala, which is the university’s student-run paper. I was the business manager for a year and then became a staff writer full time.
My degree is in Mass Communications with a focus on Multimedia Journalism and I have a minor in Political Science. I’m a native of Mentone, but was born in Selma, Al. From a young age I’ve always loved to write, I would write short stories, songs and poems and perform them for my family. I plan to continue working at the Times-Journal to perfect my interview skills and writing.
