Victims of domestic violence find a tough situation becomes even more daunting because, even before they begin filing restraining orders, getting lawyers involved or even calling emergency services, they struggle with the fear that no one will believe them.
The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence (NCADV), states that, on average, nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the United States.
One in four women and one in nine men experience severe intimate partner violence of some sort. But this only counts the cases that are reported.
The #MeToo movement, began as a local grassroots movement to bring resources, support and pathways for healing to victims of assault, but it became a global phenomenon after actress Alyssa Milano tweeted about her sexual assault at the hands of Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. Her openness on social media encouraged ordinary women everywhere to share their own stories and experiences. The movement continues, focused on helping anyone who is a survivor of sexual assault and there is no doubt it has impacted the everyday lives of women and men.
One of these women is actress Amber Heard. In October 2018, she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post about her experiences with domestic violence and how it affected her career when she spoke out about it. This was about a year-and-a-half after her very public divorce from actor Johnny Depp.
Even though, in the article, Heard never stated her abuser was Depp, it wasn’t that hard for readers to connect the dots.
Not long after this, Depp was dropped from many acting jobs including most famously his role as Gellert Grindelwald in the “Fantastic Beasts” franchise and Captain Jack Sparrow from “The Pirates of the Caribbean” sequels.
Fans of Depp were heartbroken when they heard the actor became the latest celebrity linked to the label of “abuser.”
After a newspaper in London published an article in 2018 describing Depp as a “wife beater”, he sued but lost in 2020.
On Aprill 11, the defamation case he filed against ex-wife Heard for the article she wrote started in Virginia. He is suing Heard for $50 million while she is counter-suing him for $100 million. She claims Depp’s former legal team falsely accused her of fabricating the claims of domestic violence against him.
This case is being televised and millions are tuning in to watch every day. Many people don’t believe Heard because of the timing of everything and the general consensus that someone as beloved as Johnny Depp could never be an abuser.
Media pundits alleged Heard rode the coat tails of the #MeToo to gain popularity. Her previous assistant, Kate James, claimed Heard used her own story of sexual assault and twisted it to fit her narrative. James also told the court that Heard spit on her and verbally abused her daily. There’s evidence suggesting Heard possibly abused Depp throughout the entirety of their short-lived marriage.
Depp’s legal team is entering much evidence to imply that what Heard wrote about in her article was false. Evidence includes pictures of Depp in the hospital after an altercation in Australia and voice recordings of her actually admitting that she punched him in the face.
It brings to the surface two major problems in our society:
1. If Heard is fabricating her claim of abuse, this undermines all other women who come forth saying they have been victims of assault and makes it more difficult for legitimate victims to receive justice.
2. If Depp is actually the victim of assault, but no one believed him because of his gender, this is problematic.
Because of how women have been treated, a staggering number of them do not report crimes because the fear that people will not believe them.
If the case ultimately reveals Heard lied throughout their divorce, her op-ed, and while speaking at many events for domestic abuse survivors… well, let’s just say she will have caused more harm than good.
Society has always found it hard to believe that men can be victims of domestic violence, ranging from verbal abuse to physical.
Depp wouldn’t be the first male actor to publicize his truth. Actors like Brendan Fraser and Terry Cruz revealed publicly they are survivors of sexual assault.
The difference between them and Depp is that he was in a relationship, whereas their abusers were other men in authority roles, not an intimate partner. It is naïve to think men cannot be victims too.
Depp testified how his mother would beat his father, and Depp’s sister verified this story.
Those who witness abuse and are abused sometimes unintentionally become tied with those who have the traits of their previous abuser. The never-ending cycle.
So, who to believe? A man who claims to have been lied about and called a “wife-beater,” even though he was previously a victim of abuse throughout his childhood? Or an actress who writes a pretty compelling article in one of the nation’s most popular news sources and sees her profile as a celebrity elevated by becoming a face of the #MeToo movement?
