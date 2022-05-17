Florence, Al is usually a quiet place, especially for a college town. But it seems the quiet, artisan, music town has been flipped on its head for the past two weeks.
This is because Casey White, an inmate, was driven out of the county detention center in Florence by corrections officer Vicky White.
Being a senior at the University of North Alabama, which is located in Florence, I was shocked to get an alert on my phone saying an inmate had escaped with a corrections officer. Back at the beginning of the Spring term, I decided to transfer to online classes for the remainder of my senior year.
After receiving the alert, I immediately called my closest friend to make sure she was aware of what was going on. She wasn’t. For some reason she hadn’t gotten an alert and was preparing for a night out with friends.
Both of us were sure the inmate and corrections officer would be swiftly found, but oh were we wrong.
Flashforward ten days later and the pair are found in Indiana of all places. A chase ensued but quickly ended with Casey White crashing the Cadillac they were driving into a ditch.
From news reports, it seems Casey White gave up without much of a fight, but Vicky White had other plans. She sadly died in the hospital later that day from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
But how did they escape? How did no one notice that Vicky was liquidating her assets, sold her house and bought a car with cash? How come no one noticed that one officer was taking a notoriously rowdy inmate to a mental health evaluation that wasn’t even on the books?
From a journalist’s point of view the story of the Whites (no relation) is something out of a movie or a book. I mean, if I didn’t know all of this madness was happening in real time, I would’ve thought someone was spouting the ending to the latest Nicholas Sparks novel. Only I think Sparks would have made his male lead not guilty of capital murder and have a record of violence throughout his entire life.
Many people thought Casey somehow tricked Vicky and was holding her captive.
Vicky had a 17-year long career as a corrections officer. From what was said about her, she was an explementary employee and was about to retire.
But what was found out about Vicky was that she was the mastermind of Casey’s great escape.
Hindsight being what it is maybe someone would have found it odd that Vicky White was getting rid of most of her physical possessions and cashing out at her bank. Her own mother didn’t even know she applied for retirement and sold her house.
Even though the saga of the Whites is one for the history books, their story is also littered with mental health issues and codependency. From Casey’s self-medicating with methamphetamine to Vicky, who risked and lost everything she worked for in one moment for one person.
But as a former citizen of Florence, Al and someone who has many friends that still live there, I can safely say that I feel a lot better knowing they were found. Even though the odds the pair would still be in Florence is very low, it’s still good knowing a man who has a past riddled with arrest charges and murder is safely behind bars.
Hopefully, Casey will get the help he needs and those who loved and cared for Vicky are grieving in peace.
