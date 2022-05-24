Heroes remain a prevalent part of human history since writings were found on cave walls. Stories or epics depict heroes, gods and demigods striving to serve those less fortunate or those who cannot protect themselves.
The hero’s journey is used to teach valuable lessons to children and adults. From wanting to help your neighbor to just trying your best to be a generally good person. But what happens when these heroes don’t reflect the world around us? Or people can’t envision themselves in the place of their hero?
Hollywood always has an issue of not depicting these heroes as they are written. Some of the core parts of these characters are changed because of what society deemed to be beautiful or acceptable. But recently changes are being made in the right places to accurately depict the characters which made fans fall in love with them in the first place.
One of the latest Marvel movies is “Eternals” has a cast full of people from different regions of the world. The cast represented the world we live in and has the first ever same gender couple that shared screen time. Even though “Eternals” isn’t appreciated by all, mainly for the plot and story, fans still loved the movie because so many characters actually looked like them.
Marvel stepped into the realm of television series, for the second time, but now streaming solely on Disney+. The latest television adaptation of the comics has been the character Moon Knight.
“Moon Knight’s” character receives his power from the ancient Egyptian god Khonsu. Khonsu’s purpose in the Egyptian mythos serves as the god of the moon and protector of all who travel through the night. In the comics Khonsu needs someone to be his “avatar” or “host” so he can protect those who travel in the night and punish the wicked.
Marc Spector was chosen to be Khonsu’s avatar because of his background in the military and contracted work, basically the guy is a mercenary. While the character is a superhero he also suffers from a serious mental illness which sets him apart from all other superheroes. Spector suffers from DID (dissociative identity disorder), formerly known as Multiple Personality Disorder. Which means he developed different personalities or alters as a child in response to prolonged trauma.
Now the director of the series, Mohamed Diab, and star, Oscar Isaac, stated many times how the series was not a completely accurate representation of DID. This is because at the core of the show it’s about a superhero and talking Egyptian deities.
But this depiction of DID is better than how it’s represented in the past. Many spoke out about how films negatively portray people with mental health issues. This can range from depression to schizophrenia and most of the time these people portray the bad guys, not the hero. The movie “Spilt” starring James McAvoy was a good movie, but a lot of people had issues with how DID was represented.
Even though the Moon Knight series is not a completely accurate depiction of DID, the series does highlight how a person with a serious mental illness won’t always be the villain. In this case, the hero.
Representation in film and television is essential in the building blocks of who we are. Stories shape us from an early age and if we cannot see ourselves in these characters it’s as if something is missing.
Marvel touched on mental health in previous films. The third installment of Iron Man, the audience sees Tony Stark, played by Robert Downey Jr., dealing with previous trauma from the events of the first Avengers movie. Stark works through his PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) to overcome the latest villain and save the day.
In the conclusion to the Infinity War saga, the mighty Norse god Thor battles severe depression. He goes on a personal journey to understand the true reasons behind his depression.
But both of those instances deal with trauma which occurred adulthood. The difference between trauma experienced in childhood rather than as an adult. During this developmental stage children still are understanding and developing their own personalities. So, when some children experience prolonged trauma they can create another personality or alter to help them cope with what their experiencing.
In the case of Marc Spector, his trauma stems from the death of his younger brother and the abuse he received from his mother after the fact. This differs some the comics but still pulls at the heartstrings of fans.
For someone to develop DID is extremely rare. Fewer than 200,000 cases in the United States are counted every year. Many people receive misdiagnoses like schizophrenia or other mental health problems because of the voices they hear. But instead of voices being auditory hallucinations with schizophrenia, when someone lives with DID they hear the thoughts of their other alters or personalities.
Hearing the voice of another personality or alter occurs in the Moon Knight series with Spector’s first alter Steven Grant. In the first episode Grant thinks he suffers from a sleeping disorder where he goes to sleep but wakes up somewhere else. But what Grant isn’t aware of is Spector actually takes control of their body and goes about his business as a servant of Khonsu, as Khonsu’s Moon Knight.
Although this depiction will never be completely accurate of DID, more importantly the series makes the audience aware of this condition. Raising awareness can help those who might suffer from this and get the help they need. But it also continues the battle of proper representation in film.
The representation of real people who suffer from real problems is something the world needs more of. So instead of seeing people who suffer from mental health issues as being weak or violent, viewers are getting a chance to see someone like them as a hero.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.