Today

Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. High 86F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.

Tonight

A few isolated thunderstorms developing late. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.

Tomorrow

Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. High near 85F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.