A mentor worth remembering

I was as green as they come the first day I entered the offices of this newspaper, the ink probably still drying on my diploma from Auburn University. At the time, we worked out of the block building at Godfrey and Eighth Street SE where Bryant’s Heating & Cooling now operates. The newsroom functioned from a space about the size of my current office with five desks crammed in there. I took a seat at the space directly butting against the news editor’s desk.
That was the day I met Darrell Norman.
I instantly sensed that Darrell was annoyed by my presence. Looking back, I can’t really blame him. I was fresh meat awaiting a trial-by-fire while he was a veteran newsman with a ton of life already under his belt and a lot on his plate.
I was terrified to ask him anything or talk to him unless I had no choice; intimidating is understating the weight of his presence. Occasionally, he would look up from his papers, give me an annoyed look and sigh as I smiled back in a futile attempt to be friendly; his expression seemed to say, “You’re still here?”
I was an avid Auburn football fan. Darrell found the hype around the Iron Bowl annoying. Ironic because his grandson Alex is now the Tigers' kicker and another grandson, Evan, is a star kicker in the NFL.
Such was the gap between our life experiences that I was a mere gnat buzzing around his head. A veteran who’d served a tour in the U.S. Embassy in Moscow during the Cold War era, Darrell often said things in Russian. I wondered if he was calling me a “twerp” and if he’d secretly been a James Bond type before becoming a grizzled old man.
My goal today is not to speak ill of the dead, but to convey how much earning his respect, after several years of walking down the same path, meant to me. I guess once I shed my fear and turned it into curiosity, I wore him down.
The last time I saw Darrell was at a Boom Days festival when he sold a book of essays called "Have Another Cup". I eagerly bought a copy, both as an expression of my admiration for him and because I’d overheard some of those stories from the Times-Journal newsroom of the early 1990s.
How surreal to realize that I’m now two years older than Darrell was the day we met 32 years ago! I totally understand now why he sighed and groaned.
His book is worth reading, but here’s one story you won’t find in it.
Darrell was in charge while Managing Editor Dennis Benefield was out of the office. There was an incident where a mother alerted us about a glass shard she found in a glass bottle of baby formula bought from a big retailer. Her child was uninjured.
Doing a story about it would cost us a lot of money – the advertiser felt we would be alerting the public to an improbable risk and threatened to pull all of their advertising – but Darrell insisted that we needed to because there might be other mothers out there who’d bought from the same batch who might insert a spoonful into the waiting mouth of their infant if they didn’t know to check first.
We lost our biggest advertiser, but The Times-Journal performed a community service and Darrell taught me a lesson about making tough calls and sticking by your journalistic integrity. He never sold his, and whenever confronted with anything challenging it, Darrell fiercely resisted with that growling defiance he’d directed at me on my first day.
A few months later, he left the TJ for unrelated reasons and worked as a reporter and columnist for The Gadsden Times. He became my neighbor when that paper operated a satellite office downtown next door to my photography studio. I’d wave to him occasionally, but he remained guarded because he still viewed me as competition, which is hard to mentally reset.
I’m saddened to hear that Darrell passed away this week, but I’m profoundly grateful that I knew such an outstanding man. I owe my reluctant mentor a debt of gratitude for showing me what a writer can achieve with hard work and dedication. He surely deserves recognition in this space for his lasting impact.
Today, his daughter Amber and his amazing grandchildren are reflections of his legacy of excellence and, more importantly, unwavering integrity.
Pokoysya s mirom, Darrell.
