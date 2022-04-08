It's becoming hard to watch broadcast television anymore. From the shocking and tragic images and stories out of Ukraine, day after day, to the elections, it’s a bit much for the ‘ol peace of mind.
I tuned in Wednesday evening to watch the weather report and regretted it. Back-to-back-to-back TV commercials, almost entirely attack ads.
It may seem hypocritical for me to critique advertisements when I’m selling them for a different medium, but I really think we are talking about a different creature altogether.
What’s shocking is that these candidates presumably have high-paid consultants telling them to produce what seem to be extremely lazy commercials rehashing the same tired lines from before Robert Bentley appeared all grandfatherly talking about his superior values to beat our own Ron Sparks in the 2010 gubernatorial race so he could resign the gig to avoid being prosecuted for abusing state resources and intimidating people to cover up an extramarital thing with his admittedly attractive senior advisor, giving us Granny Kay.
Rather than campaigning on the strength of her unlikeliness to have a harem of boy toys on standby, the governor’s TV ads play up how sassy she is. In one spot, she’s on a shooting range holding a gun like she’s Dirty Harry, sending a not-too-subtle message that she’ll murder someone before she lets them have any say in how their taxes get spent.
But then it’s confusing because the next ad talked about Ivey being soft on Biden, Pelosi and the villianous Dr. Fauci.
Another ad replayed the video of Ivey declaring back in 2021 that the people who refused to get vaccinated were the reason we keep getting variants, because encouraging immunization against a contagious disease killing people is far worse than walking around flaunting your freedom to infect your neighbors.
Lots of guns in these TV spots and boasting about how they’re tougher than the others as they scapegoat people who can’t really defend themselves.
Look, I don’t really understand trans-gender kids, but I don’t have too be personally affected to feel some sympathy for any teenager struggling with identity issues who has to watch a TV commercial showing a group of people trying to out-do one another bragging about a profound deficit of empathy. I don’t understand Christians claiming that God’s creations are imperfect or libertarians saying government intervention is the solution to anything. I don’t get denouncing “cancel culture” while advocating to criminalize what people can’t say in public spaces.
I imagine some couple driving through Alabama and stopping for the night at a hotel, turning on the television before bed and deciding they can’t wait to get out of this state because, wow...
I guess I’d just prefer to see less exploitiation of “culture war” wedge issues and more thoughtful solutions for making college and health care more affordable, create jobs, reduce inequality and empower those who are suffering to move beyond drug addiction and poverty.
There’s tremendous need for action, but it’s impossible to explain in a 30-second TV ad why seven rural hospitals in Alabama have closed their doors and only 18% of our high school seniors test ready in all four ACT core subjects while Alabama students ranked No. 45 in college readiness, according to U.S. News & World Report. In all grades, only 48% of students were proficient in math and 46% were proficient in reading. You get outflanked by some clown whose platform is, essentially, “them gays make you feel icky, right?”
The diversions are like the magician using sleight-of-hand to make you look over there while picking your pocket. It also overshadows the great work that the good leaders have done to bring discipline to budgets and address genuine needs.
The sad truth is that the “low-information voter” has an appetite for false bravado, needing regular plates of red meat to gnaw on to stay engaged.
Hey, I understand. Folks are working hard, and it seems like every day someone new is trying to take what’s yours. It’s frustrating so it feels good to see somebody out there getting you some payback, dang-it!
There’s a very real risk of democracy being in peril because too many voters go into a polling place and push a button based solely on which name is most familiar. It is the duty of citizens in a democracy to stay informed.
In 1958, the same George Wallace who ran his first gubernatorial campaign saying things like, “If I didn’t have what it took to treat a man fair, regardless of his color, then I don’t have what it takes to be the governor of your great state” lost. He then vowed to his finance director that he would never allow a fellow candidate to stake out the hard-line position because appealing to those voters in the Jim Crow South was the key to winning.
He sold his integrity and embarrassed our state with that stunt at the schoolhouse door, pandering for votes from segregationists.
One of my favorite lines from a movie is: “If the only way to keep something alive is to become everything I hate, I don’t know if it’s worth keeping it alive.”
Politicians can be admirable in their motivations, but many will have to say and do some pretty demeaning things to get or keep their jobs. Good people are going to become unwilling to subject themselves to it anymore.
Cheap theatrics from politicians are a dime a dozen. Case in point: Senate confirmations of Supreme Court nominees.
There was really no reason why the hearings to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the High Court needed to get so thorny. One liberal replacing another rather than either side of the ideological divide “losing ground.”
Despite being well-qualified for the position, she was baselessly accused of incompetence, faced heightened scrutiny and was needlessly subjected to questions on Critical Race Theory – solely because she is a black woman and they need clips for their next commercial.
Shameless. And yet, some of them will still put their signs in my yard without asking.
