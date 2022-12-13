All I want for Christmas is compassion

All I want for Christmas is some compassion.
Today’s public-facing employees deal with insults, rants, etc. This incivility – rudeness, disrespect or insensitive behavior – has become so ubiquitous that we even give it a mascot, the “Karen” demanding to speak to the manager, often while promising to get an employee fired and belittling them. I know a lady named Karen who hates her name being hijacked by popular culture.
We’ve all seen those viral videos of airline travelers pitching such a tantrum that they get kicked off a flight (often to cheers from the other passengers) – or physically restrained in frightening episodes when incivility spirals into aggressive behavior.
I understand where frustration comes from, believe me. So many places remain stretched thin. The staff that bothers to remain grows weary of mean comments, screaming tirades and even racist insults. And like a domino effect, our feelings of being overloaded with work and stress can cause us to erupt on others.
After waiting 45-minutes in a fast-food drive-thru line, you find out -- only after driving all the way home -- that they got your order wrong. Adding insult to injury, you paid twice what it cost a couple of years ago.
It’s very frustrating when it feels like we must survive scam artists and morons building obstacle courses to prevent our days from running smoothly.
Just as we all need to keep our composure while dealing with selfish jerks and idiots on the highways, we must control our rage and, to borrow a song lyric, “check ourselves before we wreck ourselves.”
Put yourself in the shoes of someone who works in hospitality in this atmosphere. They try to help us resolve problems that may be our own fault. For example, some travel app making a mistake in booking lodging instead of it being the fault of some front desk clerk we expect to magically fix it while being berated and abused like punching bags by weary, stressed-out and irrational customers. And they’re often expected to do it for not a huge amount of pay or any benefits such as health insurance.
Remember when frontline workers were heralded as essential and heroic during the early days of the pandemic? How many of them now get disrespected as it drags on into a fourth year of new variants? How many folks who choose to wear a mask get verbally attacked for doing so? How many of them have a immunocompromised partner at home they’re simply trying to protect?
How many people say “Happy Holidays,” attempting to choose a universal greeting, only to hear a fiery lecture on how saying anything other than “Merry Christmas” is a rhetorical act of war against Christianity?
I’ve comforted a waitress after she was berated to the point of making her cry because she made a mistake. The customer offered to take me outside for a whopping for not minding my own business. Sorry, but the minute you rudely create a spectacle and ruin the peacefulness of my dinner, it becomes my business, pal.
Just as we often lose sight of the fact that the football players for Auburn and Alabama are young men in their teens and early 20s, some grown men and women screaming obscenities at them from the stadium stands, we need to remember that the people in the least glamorous entry-level jobs are barely adults themselves. Many probably dread going to work even when people aren’t acting psychotic. Don’t force them to bond with their co-workers through a shared hatred of those they are commanded to serve.
I can only imagine how tough things have gotten for school principals and teachers and police officers.
If we don’t ease up on the ranting, expect a lot of good people to hurl down the burnout express. We might not like their replacements any better.
Technology’s also to blame and social media, in particular. Ironically, we’re disconnecting from our fellow humans while interacting with screens instead of each other.
If we want to end the labor shortages and restore some sense of normalcy to everyday commerce, we need to collectively chill with the rage and stop this growing trend of rude behavior toward employees.
Part of the problem is that it’s easy to get away with being rude without any consequence.
A little kindness to utter a simple “Hello,” “Please” or “Thank you” costs us nothing but a moment of time. This Christmas season, remember to smile and be polite if you expect the same in return.
