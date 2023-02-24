I might get into trouble for saying this, but I don’t care about your pronouns.
Literally. I don’t care. If you were born male but you feel like a lady inside and prefer that everyone use the pronouns “she/her” then that’s fine. But you really can't get too angry at me for calling it like I objectively see it if we’re meeting for the first time.
I actually have a pretty laissez faire attitude toward people who are transgender, non-binary or gender nonconforming. If that’s what makes you happy, have fun exploring that side of yourself. But please don’t scowl at me for using terminology to describe you that doesn’t align with your affirmed gender. I mean, we are talking about stuff going on inside of your head, right?
“Misgendering” is when someone refers to a transgender person using a pronoun that does not reflect their “gender identity.” My Generation Z daughter fusses at me, explaining that when this happens to someone, misgendering makes them feel invalidated, which negatively impacts their mental health and their ability to function in the world.
Cue the critics who say that allowing trans people to serve in the military will affect morale and readiness. I'm no expert on such matters. Others suggest that males will claim to be female just to get a peek in the ladies room, but that seems like a rather extreme step to take when there's so much nudity online.
I am amazed that people today spend so much time talking about such things as this because I was raised to believe that such topics are very private, yet today’s young generation is loud and proud and considers “representation” in the public sphere highly important. Being an old dude, I wonder if the kids are simply bored and looking for problems to resolve out of thin air or things to rebel against. I shouldn’t make assumptions about people.
I can see the element of harassment if there’s an intentional and repeated refusal to use someone’s preferred pronouns in the workplace, but the world is complicated enough without expecting everyone to keep a mental inventory of terms that fly in the face of what we objectively observe.
I harbor no hatred in my heart for someone who is transgendered, and I hope they find happiness. For me, it's a matter of preserving MY clarity more than anything.
Confession time: Since getting COVID last summer, I still have difficulty remembering the names of longtime friends. I face situations where I’m expected to introduce a friend to someone and it’s a real obstacle when it comes to writing photo captions. I find myself having to look up someone that I’ve known for years on Facebook based on things I know we both like just to find some reminding trigger. It’s very frustrating and more than a little embarrassing.
If someone announces their preferred pronouns, cool. I’ll really try to remember to use them. But if I mess it up -- because, again, Mr. Forgetful -- don’t get mad at me. I’m trying, at least, to be courteous and respectful.
Language constantly changes. That’s why we journalists refer to the Associated Press style guide, a handy reference used by most serious reporters. It advises, “In stories about people who identify as neither male nor female or ask not to be referred to as he/she/him/her: Use the person’s name in place of a pronoun, or otherwise reword the sentence…” This rule originally appeared in the 2017-19 edition of the “AP Stylebook,” and has not been revisited since.
We here at The Times- Journal strive to create a space where everyone is represented. This is, however, difficult to do when the stylebook is not up to date on “inclusive” grammar.
I don’t fault the wire guide too much for taking a wait-and-see position, as rapidly as things are changing in society. Obviously, none of us wants to be branded as ignorant or a bigot.
I’ve read occasional articles on websites that obviously do not follow the AP style guide where the person being interviewed asked not to be referred to as “she/her” and it stops me in my tracks, as a reader, when I experience something like, “Emily said they are a new resident,” referring to Emily’s self as the “they.”
Some people prefer to be referenced by pronouns I didn’t even know existed, such as “xe/xem,” “hir,” “zie/zir” or “ver.”
What? So confusing! Who invented this stuff?
As a writer, I want my words to conjure mental pictures in the head of the reader so they are busy imagining the scene I evoke with my word flow. But this yanks the reader out of the paragraph and says, “Hey, it’s more important to be politically correct than to be clear!”
At this stage, in Fort Payne, we don’t normally ask for someone’s pronouns when interviewing them. Perhaps we should. In small town America, if your pronouns are really important to you, you'll say something. I hope.
I’ve also become aware of “dead-naming” someone, as in calling a transgender person by their previous name before transitioning. This is considered akin to using a slur and can cause feelings of gender dysphoria to resurface. So bizarre to imagine feeling self-loathing when someone reminds you that you used to be a football player instead of one of the cheerleaders.
These are complicated matters because I really try to be empathetic to transgendered people. It know it must feel horrible to suffer from gender dysphoria and feel like you were born into the wrong body. This sense of unease or dissatisfaction may be so intense it can lead to depression and anxiety and have a harmful impact on daily life. On top of this dilemma, some politicians have attempted to exploit confusion over transgenderism to create a new boogeyman to campaign against instead of offering policy ideas to improve all of our lives. They need to cut that out.
From my research, I found that people have been searching for gender-neutral pronouns since at least the late 18th century, but the debate has energized recently because of awareness of non-binary gender issues and transgender and gender-nonconforming people.
AP advises, “As much as possible, AP also uses ‘they/them/their’ as a way of accurately describing and representing a person who uses those pronouns for themselves.”
I’m trying. That’s something. Please be patient with me as I re-learn the pronouns.
My name is Steven and my pronouns are “He/His.”
— Steven Stiefel is the publisher of the Times-Journal. Email: steven.stiefel@times-journal.com.
