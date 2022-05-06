In the “Batman” trilogy (the previous one, since they reboot these franchises before I even get a chance to watch the latest installation), the villainous Joker, played by Heath Ledger, has the catchphrase, “Why So Serious?”
I know why. We’ve experienced trauma over the past 25 months. This week, the U.S. passed the grim milestone of one million deaths attributed to the coronavirus. The World Health Organization estimates that about 15 million people around the world have died since January 2020.
Last summer’s post-vaccination glee was smothered by Delta and Omicron that eventually forced our kids to wear masks to school. Thankfully, new case numbers have dramatically dropped because we are in no mood for any mandates, especially with some using such public health precautions against further outbreaks to make political hay in an election year.
What’s happening in Ukraine is horrific, and Russia’s loose chatter about nuclear war triggers familiar anxieties about annihilation with only a few minutes warning to get things right with the Lord before the extinction of our species.
It’s disturbing when comedians can’t do their act anymore without someone violently attacking them on stage because our shared laughs are medicine for the soul.
I’m tired, folks. Call it doom and gloom fatigue.
Rather than hitting you with some heavy topic, this week I simply encourage you to attend to your mental health.
My coping mechanisms have included a glut of streaming content and good ole fashioned reading of books. Finding free time for such indulgences is my challenge.
Businesses continue struggling to find and keep good people willing to work. It’s important for us in management roles to invest time to get to know our employees and learn what struggles they face in their own lives because we’re all just human beings trying to do the best we can during a really difficult time.
It feels like empathy is in short supply these days. I pray that it returns soon because this “us vs them” mentality framing everything as an ideological war against persecution is stupid. Stop acting like your neighbor is some sort of monster.
We lose sight of how good things are.
Americans are connected not because of a shared skin color or religious affiliation but by the shared belief that we should have the right to disagree with each other and treat one another with respect rather than settling our differences with ethnic cleansing. Self-reflection isn’t pretty, but it’s essential to achieve “a more perfect union” for more of our citizens.
We’re warned that our American democracy is at risk as the checks and balances on governmental power are modified to favor this or that political party and disenfranchise this or that interest group.
These discussions are critically important.
Comedian Trevor Noah, at this week’s White House correspondents’ dinner, delivered a poignant reminder that what journalists do matters.
“Every single one of you, whether you like it or not, is a bastion of democracy,” he said. “And if you ever begin to doubt your responsibilities [and] how meaningful it is, look no further than what’s happening in Ukraine. Journalists are risking and even losing their lives to show the world what’s really happening. In America, you have the right to seek the truth and speak the truth, even if it makes people in power uncomfortable. Even if it makes your viewers or readers uncomfortable. Do you understand how amazing that is? I stood here tonight and I made fun of the President of the United States, and I’m going to be fine... I am going to be fine, right?... Like, do you really understand what a blessing it is? Maybe it’s happened for so long that you -- it might slip your mind, it’s a blessing. In fact, honestly ask yourself this question: If Russian journalists, who are losing their livelihoods and their freedom for daring to report on what their own government is doing. If they had the freedom to write any words, to show any stories, or to ask any questions. If they had, basically, what you have, would they be using it in the same way that you do? Ask yourself that question every day. Because you have one of the most important roles in the world.”
His words felt good, especially after years of disrespectful politicians labeling fact-checkers as the “fake news” media and “the enemy of the state.”
Being respected feels good. More of that please.
