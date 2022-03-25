My views on the Second Amendment and gun control have evolved over time.
On the one hand, it often seems like gun violence is an epidemic resulting in the far too many deaths of innocent people. The flip side is acknowledging that there are just way too many guns for us to fully change that, so law-abiding people need to be able to protect themselves from the non-law-abiding ones.
In 2020, 20,000 Americans were killed by gun violence. There’s no country-wide database for people to register the guns they own, so there is no official number, only figures generated from polls to suggest that roughly for every 100 Americans, there are 120.5 guns.
Extreme risk laws might provide a process to temporarily remove guns out of the hands of domestic abusers and restrict assault weapons and high-capacity magazines like the arsenal that a Nevada man smuggled into his hotel suite on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel in 2017 so he could fire more than 1,000 bullets and kill 60 people and wound 411 others attending a concert on the Las Vegas strip.
Right now, someone is trying to figure out how to out-do that massacre and earn the title of deadliest mass shooting committed by an individual in U.S. history. That shooter was found dead in his room of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Why did he feel a need to destroy hundreds of lives if he was just going to shoot himself? That’s rage.
It’s disheartening to accept the inevitability of mass shootings when common-sense policy solutions can be enacted to curb the proliferation of guns among people who commit domestic violence, those at risk of being desensitized by violent video games and people who demonstrate they’re driven by hate-filled ideologies to menace those who disagree with them.
Where do we draw the line about what’s reasonable for someone to own? I mean, we don’t sell tanks or flame-throwers to just anyone, right?
When politicians endorse “Second Amendment solutions” it implies acceptance of a policy to use the threat of violence as a tool of political change, which is the very definition of terrorism. Any of them who seriously suggest guns ever be used to suppress speech and other freedoms should be disqualified from holding any office.
They should instead encourage a constructive dialogue about solutions and seek compromise, but politicians tend to use election cycles to A) try and out-do each other on being Mr. Tough Guy, and B) Weaponize any conversation about gun control to imply they’re the only thing that stands between your guns and someone from the government attempting to illegally confiscate everything you own.
How many guns have been sold based on such fear-mongering when even massacres at kindergartens don’t lead to change?
I don’t think it’s all that radical to acknowledge that there are people who don’t need to have access to guns because there are a large number of mentally ill people walking around who are one bad day away from hurting themselves or others.
On the other side of the debate, I can’t imagine not owning guns to protect myself and the people I love because there are a large number of mentally ill people walking around who are one bad day away from hurting themselves or others.
The only reason they are still law-abiding gun owners is because they haven’t been triggered yet.
I love going out and shooting my guns. And I have friends who own those big assault weapons that cause liberals who don’t know them to assume they are violent people. They aren’t -- not unless you make them that way. Like the Incredible Hulk, you wouldn’t like them when they’re mad.
Law enforcement walk around with firearms on them at all times. Who can blame them when their job is locking away thieves, rapists, murderers? They’ve looked into the eyes of the scariest monsters on Earth and decided that they need the capability to kill them if it stops worse things from happening.
Imagine the amount of discipline it took for deputies and investigators to keep their sidearms holstered while feeding, for years, the man now sentenced for killing the little girl in Mount Vernon in 2019. Their restraint in not sending him straight to hell paid off.
One of the strongest arguments in favor of gun liberties is showcased in Ukraine, where citizens have taken up arms to defend their homeland against Russian invaders. So many of us own guns and are willing to die to protect it so no foreign army has invaded mainland America since 1812. Several have drawn up plans to do so, but they’ve all concluded that it would be a slaughterhouse.
The problem is that stinkin’ human nature tends to make us point those guns at each other until we have a shared enemy to point them at instead.
