We nearly saw that storybook ending we wanted in Sunday’s Super Bowl. The TV cameras had cut from the action on the field to the sidelines, where Evan McPherson stood ready to do what he does best. We had watched the Cincinnati Bengals kicker put games away in the final moments before.
A crowd watching at Vintage 1889 masked their disappointment over Los Angeles scoring by declaring, “It’s alright. There’s plenty of time left. Give it to Evan.”
Sadly, the Bengals ran out of chances after a puzzling play call to pass on fourth and one. But that doesn’t take anything away from the remarkable things Evan McPherson accomplished individually in Super Bowl LVI.
Named to the 2021 PFWA All-Rookie Team, he made history before he ever stepped foot on that field. This season he set the franchise records for the most 50-yard field goals converted in a season (9) and the longest field goal converted (58).
In the big game, with millions of people around the world watching, the former Fort Payne High School Wildcat tied the record for field goals in a single postseason. With 28 seconds left in the first quarter, McPherson nailed a 29-yard field goal to be one field goal down of Adam Vinatieri. With 10:15 left in the third quarter, McPherson nailed a 38-yard field goal to tie Vinatieri.
Vinatieri’s accomplishments influenced him as a young player. Evan talked to students in the Fort Payne City Schools, no doubt inspiring those kids to dream big as well.
Beyond the satisfaction of personally delivering seven points in Sunday’s game, he gets extra points for doing it in style. Most of us would be a nervous wreck with so much attention and pressure to live up to high expectations, but not Evan. He was all smiles sitting on the bench watching the halftime show. He remembered the most important lesson: have fun.
We tend to take football very seriously in our state. Sometimes it robs us of our joy. Professional athletics are entertainment, medicine for the human soul. Football takes our minds off our worries for a few hours and brings people together. We need that after a couple of traumatic years.
You have to admire Evan McPherson sitting there watching the halftime show and taking in the moment, always calm and collected.
The comments his teammates said about him reveal this is just the way he is. They clearly love this guy. Cincinnati loves Evan for the gift his last-minute kicks gave them toward a magical season that broke a long drought.
There’s not a doubt in our minds that this isn’t the last time he’ll play in a Super Bowl. We can’t wait to watch his career in the NFL. He made a lot of people in Fort Payne, Alabama become Bengals fans.
He also admirably gave the glory to God and used this incredible platform to witness about his faith. Think about how many souls he may have won to Christ by openly discussing his values. When it mattered, he remembered who gave him this talent and these extraordinary opportunities.
He made us incredibly proud to share a hometown. Fort Payne hasn’t had this much attention on it since Alabama hosted the June Jams. It felt great to have our small community so well-regarded by a huge swath of the nation. Imagine how many people heard about DeKalb County for the first time and will check it out for themselves. Some will decide they like it so much, they want to live here too.
Community pride was clear last week as storefronts and billboards expressed support for Evan and the Bengals. We loved seeing the creative ways different places joined in on the fun.
The Times-Journal certainly enjoyed documenting this special, historic moment. Shall we do it again next year? Somebody throw Evan a parade because despite the disappointing end of one ball game, Fort Payne is so very proud of him and how he represented us.
— Steven Stiefel is the publisher of the Times-Journal. Email: steven.stiefel@times-journal.com.
