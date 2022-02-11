Is there anything good on the TV this weekend?

You’ll have to forgive me for having football on the brain. Basketball is bouncing around in there too.
Super Bowl!!!
How exciting does it feel to have a hometown guy in the national spotlight as Evan McPherson prepares for the Super Bowl!
I graduated with his father Ladon and went to school at the same time as his mother Amber. I know they must be bursting with pride because even those of us who aren’t branches in that family tree feel so proud of this young man right now.
We’re also remembering the late Eddie McPherson, who dedicated so much of his time to the annual fundraising dinner theatre that now bears his name. Amber would normally be directing the performances that started Feb. 10, but she has a great excuse for skipping out.
Games take on added emotion when you feel a personal connection to any of the young men who are on the field fighting their hearts out. Win or lose, these boys are a great reflection upon their parents and our community. They've been fantastic ambassadors for Fort Payne!
Like any older sibling, I’m sure their younger son Alex will appreciate the unique insights that Evan can share from his experience. One day you’re playing for your local high school, a few years later your hometown is hanging banners with your likeness on them and strangers are probably coming out of the woodwork acting like you've been best pals since kindergarten. I presume. Everyone wants a piece of us when we shine.
The most exciting part is anticipating Evan's NFL career as a whole and watching Alex play at the college level. I told him, “I can’t wait to see you kick the game-winning field goal in the Iron Bowl!”
Drama on the Plains
Speaking of Auburn, I hope the drama this week within the football program does not take any enthusiasm away from Alex’s debut inside Jordan-Hare.
The university investigated some rumors swirling around Head Football Coach Bryan Harsin while he was out of town on vacation. Auburn president Jay Gogue conveniently waited until after our print edition deadline had passed on Friday to announce that the coach would return for the 2022 season.
A fact-finding review followed rumors of the unsavory sort that got Bobby Petrino fired in 2012 from Arkansas, where he had landed after the infamous botched “JetGate” scandal involving a covert meeting about replacing the head coach. Incidentally, Auburn went undefeated the following season under Tommy Tuberville, who is now my U.S. Senator. The world today has gotten so surreal.
Admittedly, this last season was a rough one for Tiger fans. Harsin earned $5.2 million to end it with a 6-7 record and a loss in the Birmingham Bowl. Overall, though, his head coaching record is 82-31, so maybe Auburn fans just need to give him some room to make the program his own and have patience (what's that?).
There seemed to be good reason to feel alarmed after 18 players entered the transfer portal at the end of the regular season, including starting quarterback Bo Nix, and the Tigers saw six assistant coaches leave the program, including both coordinators. Not a good look for recruiting, I'm guessing.
I honestly don’t know whether this unrest is actually a reaction to players transferring as a result of him changing a culture on campus and requiring young men to show more discipline to shape them into future champions. Or if he’s simply clashing with the usual crowd of boosters who try to micromanage the program. From here in the cheap seats, it’s tough to know exactly what is going on.
One thing I do know is that all sorts of speculation, innuendo and mostly garbage comes off the internet. Isn't it sad that so many people rely on such an inaccurate platform for information about the world these days? It's gotten to where people fill in blanks and imagine grand conspiracies or cover-ups if legitimate news outlets don't repeat gossip as fact.
Some of the social media chatter complained about how Harsin treated his players, yet others vehemently defended him. Let's just hope his heart is still in it after this and the struggle builds a stronger bond with his remaining players. That's the narrative I hope follows.
If Auburn had given him the boot without clear cause, they would owe Harsin $18.5 million buyout. We certainly don't need any more people being paid millions NOT to coach.
I also hope this conflict is just a temporary thing and not the beginning of a long, drawn out struggle against mediocity like Tennessee faced with six different head coaches since 2008 or Alabama did with five coaches between ‘96-’07 (what we Auburn fans call “the good ole days” pre-Saban).
Harsin wouldn’t have been my first choice to replace Gus Malzahn, who replaced Gene Chizik, the head coach under whom Auburn won the national championship in 2010 but then failed to win a single Southeastern Conference game in 2012, the school’s worst season in 60 years (without Gus calling plays).
Malzahn took Auburn all the way to the BCS Championship Game the following year, the year of “Kick Six” and the “Prayer at Jordan Hare”.
My Tigers would’ve earned a second national title in four years if not for Heisman Trophy winner Jameis Winston bringing the Florida State Seminoles back from an 18-point deficit to steal victory with 13 seconds left on the clock. As an Auburn alum, that moment still embodies the “agony of defeat” that they used to tease in the opening of ABC’s “Wide World of Sports”. Bama gave us another taste of that gut-punch disappointment with that fourth overtime catch in the last Iron Bowl.
Malzahn was sent packing with four years remaining on his seven-year, $49 million contract extension and a final 6-4 season. The high price of employing someone with any hope of beating Nick Saban.
Tight end C.J. Uzomah, who played in that BCS game and will be on the field Sunday, noted the seasons are eerily similar: “It’s different because we have Shooter McPherson back there just striking up everything, but it’s coming down to these last-second, last ditch efforts.”
It’s Official: I’m a Basketball Fan Now
Watching Auburn recently beat Alabama 100-81 in basketball helped overcome some of that grief.
Thank goodness for Auburn basketball! Coach Bruce Pearl has transformed that program since the school hired him in 2014. The program’s success in reaching the Final Four in 2019 paved the way for this season’s amazing success, voted No. 1 in the AP Poll last month for the first time in program history.
Auburn’s coming off an overtime loss on the road to Arkansas. Such disappointments are part of what makes games so thrilling to watch. Our character is defined by how we react and keep on trying despite setbacks. Victory would feel pretty meaningless if it came too easy.
I’ll be watching this morning as ESPN College GameDay features my Tigers as they hopefully rebound against Texas A&M. It would be nice if Gonzaga did us a solid and lost.
I love Auburn and will be proud of our student-athletes regardless of how far they make it, just as I am proud of and support those amazing McPherson boys. Maybe it will take some pressure off of Evan to know that his hometown thinks he's a hero, no matter what the final score of Sunday's Super Bowl LVI says. That said, I certainly wouldn't mind filling Wednesday's paper with photos of his friends and neighbors exuberantly celebrating in the streets after his game-winning field goal. Just sayin'.
Whenever I'm watching football on television, my daughter looks at me like I’ve lost my mind and asks, “You DO know they can’t hear you, right?” Evan will have lots of us talking to his likeness on our TV screens, our fingers crossed that he and the Bengals will give those Rams some “agony of defeat.”
— Steven Stiefel is the publisher of the Times-Journal. His column appears in Saturday editions. Email: steven.stiefel@times-journal.com.
