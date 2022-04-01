A week ago, during the 94th Academy Awards, actor Will Smith interrupted a presentation by Chris Rock, walked on stage and slapped the comedian across the face after a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, shaving her head.
Smith dropped F-bombs during the live telecast watched by millions across the globe. It was a textbook example of allowing emotions to control behavior.
I guarantee you Will Smith regrets the episode and wishes he could reverse all of the ugliness his selfishness unleashed.
He’s an A-list talent in an industry where likeability can translate into billions in ticket sales. Throughout his career, he has appeared as a mostly good-natured, not-at-all threatening black man whose race seems unimportant to the character. That’s quite a feat and has made him very wealthy and popular.
An African-American friend said it was disappointing because the violent outburst viscerally reinforced some harmful racial stereotypes that hurt all ethnic minorities seeking wider acceptance and respect. He gave the racists more material to use to scare white people into believing false narratives.
Comedian Jim Carrey said he was sickened by the standing ovation that Smith got when, moments after the assault, he won the Oscar for best actor. He said, “It cast a shadow over everyone’s shining moment… It was a selfish moment. If you want to yell from the audience and show disapproval or say something on Twitter, that’s fine. But you don’t have the right to walk up on stage and smack somebody in the face because they said words.”
Indeed. Those are the might-makes-right rules of a civilization that decides Vladimir Putin can murder innocent people in Ukraine because he feels disrespected since the Soviet Union collapsed. He’s acting like an abusive husband trying to coerce his woman to come back against her will.
On some level, I sympathize with Smith for recognizing that the joke made his wife feel publicly humiliated during a time when she was struggling with hair loss.
If he had controlled himself, perhaps Chris Rock would be the one worrying about his career being in jeopardy due to backlash over a distasteful joke. Folks were going to be outraged over something because that’s how our culture now works.
We witnessed the collision of two masculine archetypes.
Smith reacted to the gut-level threat of his image as a masculine sex symbol and family man suffering in public perception if he failed to demonstrate he was “man enough” to defend his wife.
The competing frame is that a man is never supposed to show emotion, never supposed to let the world see he is affected. A genuinely masculine man sits there and shrugs it off as if it doesn’t bother him because he either doesn’t care or it isn’t true. A deeply insecure man gets out of his seat, storms the stage and takes a swipe to demonstrate he isn’t a wimp.
There’s an understanding that entertainers get to be a part of the big dog and pony show because they’ll take the cheap shots from comedians while the camera is on them to see their reaction for the sake of entertaining fans.
Smith admitted as much in his Oscar acceptance speech: “You gotta be able to take abuse, and you gotta be able to have people talk crazy about you. In this business, you gotta be able to have people disrespecting you and you gotta smile and you gotta pretend like that’s OK… A few minutes ago, Denzel Washington said to me, ‘At your highest moment, be careful. That’s when the devil comes for you.’”
The Oscars ceremonies are inherently un-masculine, requiring you to sit there looking pretty or handsome for hours while seeking validation.
When non-movie stars pine for that level of approval in everyday life, they’re mocked as simps. Most men go months or years without getting a single compliment or acknowledgement of their existence.
Men are getting softer these days, but the rule is they must appear confident and in control despite whatever they’re actually feeling inside.
Anger, fear and sadness are universally felt by everyone, but men have spent thousands of years compartmentalizing these emotions because just look how ugly it is when a grown man confronts another man and resorts to violence over some stupid joke, then cries during what should have been a highlight moment of his life while whining about his obligation to be a “fierce defender” as he is “being called on in my life to love people and to protect people and to be a river to my people.”
Nobody cares, Will.
Life is hard for everyone.
Even movie stars.
