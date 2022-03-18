It’s a little surprising that superhero movies continue to be so popular, but the sentimentality machine gets good mileage with so many of us thirsting for nostalgia and entertaining the fantasy that someone will bravely step up to take care of all our problems.
My favorite superhero movie remains the original “Incredibles,” a richly textured 2004 animated film that touched on this hero worship and the hilariously practical reasons such a thing couldn’t exist in real life. You know, other than the whole super-powers not existing thing. It presented a touching story about our human need to feel as if what we do matters, the villainous nature of bureaucracies, the importance of family above all else and the dangers of disappointing someone who looks up to you.
I watched that movie a million times with my daughter as she grew up. A key message in it is the unfairness of denying exceptionalism to spare everyone’s feelings with participation trophies, or as the bad guy puts it, “When everyone’s super… no one will be.”
Syndrome’s plot is to amass fame by using deadly robots he controls to give the public “the most spectacular heroics anyone’s ever seen”.
Public relations to manipulate public opinion for merchandising superheroes is a subplot of the Amazon Prime series “The Boys”, which is not a show that any child needs to watch but is pretty fun for the grownups. The corrupt superheroes in it are bad guys, corrupt and terrifying, while the vigilantes wanting to take them down are the good guys. It makes for an interesting twist on the superhero genre.
Superman has always been a problematic protagonist. The storytellers had to invent kryptonite because he’s pretty boring if you never have to worry about him surviving a direct bomb blast to the face, which is like you or I flicking a fly away. The antagonists always make him regret being merciful so they can break out of prison and cause more havoc. The minute Superman gets fed up and just incinerates Lex Luther to ashes, it becomes a much different story.
The heroes wear masks – or ridiculously, glasses in Superman’s case -- to conceal their identities to protect the people they love from being harmed in retaliation. SpiderMan is tortured because Mary Jane is his Achilles heel. Poor guy. His greatest adversary is loneliness.
My two favorite superheroes are Batman and Iron Man, who share a lot of similarities. Mostly that underneath the masks, they are just regular ole billionaires like any of us. Their superpower is the good fortune of being born with rich daddies who did not die well.
Beyond using their trust funds to buy the coolest gadgets imaginable to pursue justice for the little people, Bruce Wayne and Tony Stark are very different guys.
Bruce is sullen and driven by a need to get violent, non-lethal revenge against the criminal underworld that brutally murdered his parents in an alley as he watched, which begs the question of why he didn’t put any of that fortune into therapy sessions. Bruce flies under the radar, emerging on occasion to portray the playboy womanizer that everyone expects him to be while secretly protecting all of Gotham and not just the high society types.
Tony, on the other hand, is brash and such an extreme narcissist that he ignores the convenient cover story provided to him by the Feds and simply blurts out to the media that, why, yes, he IS Iron Man (Spoiler alert). Stark is a media sensation, but his failure to be discreet tips off the villains who show up with helicopter gunships and blast his mansion to bits. These tales are fantastical, sure, but that’s a pretty basic lesson, folks: Don’t give your enemies ammunition to destroy you.
When I was a young man, it felt like Tony Stark’s journey was the way to go with transparency and openness being admirable and brave. As I’ve grown older and wiser, I think Bruce Wayne is the much smarter guy in keeping his secrets confined to only a couple of trustworthy allies.
The world’s full of posers who take credit without doing the work or try to distort narratives to their benefit, along with those who want to bask in the spotlight. People who’d love to watch someone on a pedestal fall from it so they can laugh at what remains, broken and disillusioned.
For every person who overshares or goes a step too far acting irreverently on Facebook or Twitter, there’s me sitting over here cringing. It’s usually just a matter of time until they cross some line and have to make that apology for offending someone.
Look, these are fun stories to find some escape from reality while watching or reading.
Let’s not forget that there are lots of real heroes among us. They may not wear capes or their underwear on the outside of their pants (thank goodness!), but what they do is heroic nonetheless. I’m talking about the healthcare workers, the police and firefighters, the EMTs, and others who serve without expectations of becoming rich like Bruce Wayne or Tony Stark.
They get up every morning and do what they do, what MUST be done. I applaud their courage and their dedication.
