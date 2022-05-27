Cloud hangs over nation

I love this time of year. Plenty of smiles to go around watching young people finish the school year. However, a cloud hangs over all of it.
This week’s massacre in Texas stands in pronounced contrast with the faces of our own precious children so fresh in the mind. At the rate we see tragedy these days, we should probably just leave our flags at half-mast.
On Tuesday, just days after an 18-year-old white supremacist live-streamed his massacre of 10 people in a grocery store, an 18-year-old gunman shot up an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. He slaughtered 21 people, including 19 children and two fourth grade teachers in the worst school shooting since Sandy Hook in 2012, when 20 children and six teachers died.
The now deceased gunman in Texas was armed with a military-style rifle he legally purchased for his 18th birthday, according to state police.
There was a veritable checklist of warning signs. The gunman was bullied for speaking with a lisp and endured gay slurs, as well as taunting over his clothing and being poor. His co-workers described him as hateful toward girls. His father was not in his life. He flashed pictures of guns on Instagram.
Even more disturbing, footage has emerged showing the panic-stricken parents of the Texas schoolchildren screaming at 40+ police officers to enter the school. The killer was able to get past an armed school resource officer and enter the campus. It then took 90 minutes before he was shot dead.
I wish I could say that such a thing couldn’t happen here, but I found at least five instances since 2006 when local teenagers were arrested and expelled for terrorist threats.
In those cases, our school and law enforcement officials potentially prevented catastrophes.
It’s comforting to know that they’ve tightened security, yet unsettling that we feel forced to convert our schools into fortresses. Fort Payne’s first School Resource Officer and recently retired Chief of Police sits on the Fort Payne Board of Education, so I expect he’s using his experience to help the school system keep our children as safe as possible. Our schools are also mitigating a lot of potential trouble that can erupt with the addition of mental health counselors and student peer mediators.
When I first started working for newspapers, I could walk right up to an unlocked side door at a school and enter to take a photo in a classroom without even checking in at the front office. Now I must sign in to get past a single point of entry and consult administrators to find out which students can’t have their photo appear in the newspaper because a kid’s whereabouts are being concealed against an abusive parent or similar sad circumstances.
When these national stories break, we retreat to our usual trenches, blaming guns, video games, mental illness, etc. Some suggest this happens because they can no longer openly proselytize a captive audience of kids. Two common elements connect these cases: very disturbed young men, often too young to buy a beer but easily able buy weapons meant for a battlefield to utterly destroy as many of the enemy as quickly as possible."
It’s important to protect and respect the rights of law-abiding gun owners, but common sense policy to address the glut of assault weapons on our streets goes nowhere.
No one is coming to take our guns away because it would be a political and literal bloodbath to try.
Guns are sadly necessary for self-defense because there’s so many and few limitations put on who can buy what. At least they can’t buy flame-throwers or land mines.
I’m sure our local law enforcement supports our right to own guns for self-defense while also presumably dreading that someone deemed too young to buy a beer can legally purchase the same tactical gear they use and rifles specifically designed to kill as many people as possible as quickly as possible.
— Steven Stiefel is the publisher of the Times-Journal. His column appears in Saturday editions. Email: steven.stiefel@times-journal.com.
