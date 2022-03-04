Hang On: better days are coming

With brutal scenes of war on the nightly news and prices for everything soaring, things certainly seem bleak. But there’s plenty of reasons to feel hopeful that tomorrow won’t necessarily be worse then today.
In the State of the Union address this week, President Joe Biden announced he wants to focus more resources on addressing the mental health needs of Americans, especially children traumatized by the pandemic and everyday struggles dealing with bullying, violence in their homes and social media platforms that aren’t always healthy for their self-esteem.
I’m encouraged to see leaders at various levels of government recognizing that a lot of other issues we must deal with are rooted in mental illness. Those traumatized by a parent with psychological problems may end up victimizing their own children in a vicious cycle or find their potential stunted by destructive self-beliefs that get in the way of them experiencing healthy relationships.
I applaud the SAM Foundation for their work to educate the public about ways to help someone who feels hopeless and is at risk of committing suicide, which is a permanent solution to a temporary problem.
I’m encouraged when I see our schools putting mental health professionals in there to hopefully help kids address problems earlier in their lives.
Alabama has come a long way in terms of mental health treatment, thanks to people like social worker Kayla Magbie, who testified before Rep. Nathaniel Ledbetter’s Mental Health Task Force and made a compelling enough case for lawmakers to invest money into addressing mental health issues statewide.
Educators today have hard enough jobs without also having to deal with students’ anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, anorexia, bulimia, substance abuse or addiction, ADHD, or family troubles resulting from financial difficulties, medical concerns, behavioral problems, conflict with parents, and abuse or neglect, etc.
I’m encouraged by initiatives like the Peer Helper program in the Fort Payne City Schools, recruiting students to actively reach out to classmates who are struggling.
Our community hospital, DeKalb Regional Medical Center, is taking action to provide for geriatric mental health care.
These are points of light in the darkness. Let’s stay focused. I hope we arrive at a place where our prisons aren’t populated by mentally ill persons who are there because no one was sure what else to do except call law enforcement to deal with a situation.
Just knowing that you aren’t alone can make a huge difference.
For some, drugs and alcohol are the coping mechanisms that become demons to fight. Some find themselves in unhealthy relationships with toxic people they need to get away from.
Others may feel profoundly lonely, even in a time when our society is more connected by technology than ever before.
I’ve struggled myself with anxiety and feeling those winter blues. Knowing that longer and warmer days are here makes me so happy! I can’t wait to see everyone back out and about at events like Third Saturday.
Something I suggest is giving yourself a vacation from social media and the national news because these things are designed to grab your attention with the sensational and often create a false impression that everyone else is doing better than you when the truth is we all walk the same path and experience the same emotions.
If you knew how hard some people work just to make you think they’re got it made, you wouldn’t concern yourself with resentment that you lack what so many others seem to have. Beneath a shiny exterior, seemingly perfect influencers are fighting their own battles, crying their own tears.
When I’m tempted to throw a pity party for myself, I think of those refugees in Ukraine who are running or their lives. When I feel disgusted by the politicians squabbling over nonsense here in America, I’m grateful that they are allowed to openly speak their minds and argue. Democracy isn’t always pretty, but it beats getting thrown in jail if a dictator wants to silence your voice.
Don’t allow other people to define who you are and don’t live your life only to meet their expectations.
To anyone out there struggling and filled with worry about money or whether your life has purpose, I encourage you to stop, take in some slow, deep breaths and find the will to persist. Tomorrow can be better -- if we face and fix our problems today. Whatever it is, it doesn’t have to define who you are or what awaits you.
— Steven Stiefel is the publisher of the Times-Journal. His column appears in Saturday editions. Email: steven.stiefel@times-journal.com.
