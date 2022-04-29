The term “robber baron” evokes both criminality and aristocracy, used as far back as 1859 to describe businessmen who used exploitative practices to amass their wealth.
Many of us dream of amassing wealth to realize security. It’s commendable to work hard, save and invest, but these men took unethical shortcuts. They bought politicians, paid subsistence wages, squashed competition to create monopolies to raise prices, and schemed to sell stock at inflated prices to unsuspecting investors.
By 1890, the wealthiest 1% of American families controlled 51% of the nation’s real and personal property. The backlash led to reforms like the eight-hour working day, the abolition of child labor, women’s suffrage, and the emergence of public schools, hospitals, colleges. The Sherman Anti-Trust Act of 1890 signaled the end of the era of unregulated business and the start of a middle class of upward mobility.
The greedy have worked to chip away at the guardrails and argue that the private sector can do all things better and cheaper than government.
While competition results in innovation and greater efficiency, monopolies serve one goal above all else: the pursuit of profits prioritized over responding to citizens’ needs.
Our healthcare system, for example, tends to treat medical care as a commodity rather than a basic human right. This causes pharmaceutical and biotech companies to drive costs upward with no pressure to negotiate and no incentive to invest in anything that supports public health but promises little profit for shareholders. They extend their monopoly on various drugs to prevent the development of generic versions to sell at lower prices, hike the cost of on their most-prescribed drugs and triple the price of essential medications like insulin.
Hundreds of rural hospitals have closed in recent years, leaving cities without necessary health services as the land is sold for more lucrative commercial development.
Efforts are underway to undermine core American institutions that benefit the common good, such as public libraries, public schools, the post office... This ensures billionaires don’t have to pay for someone else’s kids to receive medical treatment or get an education and creates opportunities to move tax dollars into their pockets.
“The standard technique of privatization”, according to Noam Chomsky, is “to defund, make sure things don’t work, people get angry, then hand it over to private capital.”
The modern robber barons want to shrink the federal government and sell off its buildings and assets. That’s how Russia became a kleptocracy as oligarchs split up the banking, oil, ag and mining sectors after the USSR collapsed.
If we were serious about fixing things, we would enact election finance reform to eliminate donations lacking transparency about where the money comes from, which increased from $69 million to $310 million in just four years time. We would eliminate PACs, lobbyists and corporate contributions to campaigns. We’d establish term limits so politicians can’t stay in office for decades, and foreign money would be completely outlawed.
Our system contains special tax loopholes carved out to satisfy political donors in a feedback loop of skewing policy in their favor. Government subsidies to big businesses are made so difficult to understand that average people cannot comprehend how the U.S. Treasury is emptied into the pockets of the wealthy.
That money should be invested in areas such as education, infrastructure and scientific research instead of subsidizing private companies.
Instead, a single individual can blow $44 billion on a social network. Elon Musk, Tesla CEO and richest guy on the planet, says good-sounding things about free speech, but his track record includes lashing out at people who dare to suggest that billionaires should pay more taxes.
It’s not surprising that a different standard applies to everyone else. The game is rigged with a different set of rules for us. Billionaires can literally kill us and get off without prison time if they own a judge or a district attorney.
Middle-income families have seen their median net worth shrink. Half of all U.S. households have less wealth today in real terms than the median household had in 1970. For more than four decades, the top marginal income tax rate was 70% or higher. Today stands at 37%.
A “Universal Basic Income” -- a government-guaranteed payment that each citizen would receive -- will become inevitable as automation, robotics and artificial intelligence equip companies with a new workforce that isn’t limited by the need to sleep, take vacations or collectively bargain for a larger piece of the pie.
The top 1% of earners in the country will frame the conversation as “paying people not to work” when faced with the additional taxation that will be necessary to pay for this.
The federal funds sent to citizens during the pandemic (coupled with the suspension of student debt repayment) gave those living paycheck-to-paycheck more freedom and economic stability than they’d felt in a while.
Of course, landlords may simply raise everyone’s rent once there’s extra funds flowing in. Employers might use it as an excuse to pay people less; we already see companies like Walmart encourage their employees to apply for welfare and food stamps. Uncle Sam will definitely go after his share of your earnings.
We need to salute those paying their fair share for the common good. This is not only patriotic but sustains our capitalist system. It is in everyone’s interest that the American dream doesn’t feel like an impossible pipe dream.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.