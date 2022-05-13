It’s time to recognize our young people as so many of them achieve the milestone of graduating from high school and college.
I offer some advice to the Class of 2022…
Learn the value of things. You might think you want an expensive car and a huge house, but what you really want is respect and admiration. Plenty of people earn big money but lead miserable lives, so don’t fall into the trap of believing that material trappings are the only way to achieve “success.”
Build wealth of your own rather than siphoning off someone else’s gains and build multiple income streams instead of putting all of your eggs in one basket.
Be prepared to work hard and not always get appreciation. Do it anyway. What you earn will be based on the value created by your labor, your ideas and your loyalty.
Free yourself from the toxic mentality of expecting anything to be free or easy. Don’t wallow in resentment or entitlement. Don’t count on or expect anyone else to swoop in and save you.
Your scarcest resource is not money but time. Focus, patience and persistence are your super powers.
Accumulate experiences, not things. Wealth is a head full of great memories, not a house full of obsolete stuff your kids end up throwing away.
Ask Quality Questions The root of all knowledge and wisdom is curiosity. View your diploma not as the conclusion of education but as acquiring the tools you need for critical thinking and life-long learning. You’re going to learn how much you don’t know in the years ahead. Stay curious and get in the habit of asking excellent questions so you are impossible to gas-light.
Have a Map – You don’t have to have your whole life mapped out, but do write down exactly what you want and include a specific date by which you’ll attain it to stay grounded in reality.
Goals tied to deadlines form the basis of plans.
Plans then broken into smaller, attainable steps take day after day shape your future.
Remind yourself often of that dream, that goal, that plan, allowing yourself the flexibility to adapt as needed, but never give up completely!
Aim higher than you expect to go and you’ll reach farther than you imagine possible.
Replace Fear with Curiosity – certainly not an original thought, but one of the most valuable bits of advice you’ll read in a meme.
Don’t be afraid to fail because I guarantee you will, sometimes spectacularly, but that just means you’ve tried.
Whenever you’re scared of something new, I want you to repeat three simple words silently in your head: “But What If…?”
Be curious of what might happen if you give yourself permission to be brave during decisive moments. Distract yourself from the possible disasters that, honestly, rarely ever turn out as bad as you imagine.
Remember that you’re bulletproof, dude.
It wasn’t easy but you made it through a pandemic. You’re a survivor. Whenever you feel like you aren’t sure you can pull through adversity, remember how you got through high school or college during COVID.
Brace Yourself – There’s no escaping the fact that life is pain and risk and heartbreak. Embrace the fact that you’re alive and ride out the storms. Hard times don’t last forever and you’re wise to enjoy good times while they last.
Be Kind – The world seems to get uglier and more cruel every day. Contribute to the balance by showing compassion. Selfless moments are their own reward when you realize the positive impact you can have on improving others’ lives. Don’t let age make you become cynical. It can sure creep up on you.
And lighten up! Find joy in life.
Stand Up for Yourself - Give yourself permission to go against the grain if it’s the right thing to do. People will treat you the way you allow them to, so have high expectations for others and a low tolerance for putting up with those who don’t even try. Don’t pander or settle for less than you deserve. People need to prove themselves worthy of your approval. Try to care less what people think of you because you can be the nicest person on the planet and some hater will still judge you. Just because someone says something, that doesn’t mean their opinion is accurate or matters.
Remember Whose Life It Is – You now feel the weight of expectations, but those are just guardrails to keep you from crashing and burning. Don’t compromise what’s important to you just to keep mom and dad happy; they just want you to be happy and safe, even if your life doesn’t turn out exactly they way they’d choose. If you don’t like living by their rules, do what must be done to earn your independence through self-reliance. In a few years, you’ll start to realize they aren’t as mean or as stupid as you think. They’re doing you a favor if they make you want to set out on your own.
The path that feels authentic is your journey. Don’t get married just because you’ve reached a certain age and feel like getting married or having kids is what everyone expects you to do next. Certainly don’t do something just because all of your friends are doing it. For all you know, a crowd moving in a single direction may be headed off a cliff-side.
Soak in Moments – Over the next several years, you’re going to feel each morning, day after day. Then, one day, 30 years will have passed while you weren’t paying close attention. Pause frequently to truly be in moments, not experiencing life through your smartphone or caught up in distractions. You’re at the height of your vitality, your promise and your potential to become something amazing.
I, for one, can’t wait to see what the Class of 2022 goes out into this world and does. Times are tough, but you’re tougher!
Just a few nuggets from my noggin to yours, earned from my own decades of kicks in the chin and high fives for jobs well done.
I wish you all a bright and happy future.
Now get out there and create a life without regrets.
