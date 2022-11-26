Whose freedom matters?

Opinion: Are the freedom to live as you want and the freedom to hate others for a lifestyle you don't agree with compatible in the same country? It's when bigotry crosses over into violence that society must punish perpetrators to preserve the concept of peaceful co-existence.

 Flipboard.com

In a headline that has sadly become too familiar, a gunman shrouded in body armor and wielding an AR-15 style rifle entered a popular entertainment venue and used an assault rifle to murder random people.

The death toll might have been higher if the gunman hadn’t been tackled and subdued by a patron who grabbed his handgun. When the police burst into the nightclub, 15-year U.S. Army veteran Richard Fierro was still on top of the gunman, pinning him down.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.