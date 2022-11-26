Whose freedom matters?

In a headline that has sadly become too familiar, a gunman shrouded in body armor and wielding an AR-15 style rifle entered a popular entertainment venue and used an assault rifle to murder random people.
The death toll might have been higher if the gunman hadn’t been tackled and subdued by a patron who grabbed his handgun. When the police burst into the nightclub, 15-year U.S. Army veteran Richard Fierro was still on top of the gunman, pinning him down.
The suspected shooter, Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, faces five murder charges and five charges of committing a bias-motivated crime. You see, the Colorado Springs Club Q is a popular nightspot for gays and lesbians.
If that last piece of information changes how you feel about either of those men, it might be time to survey for some empathy.
Does it change how you feel to learn that Fierro, the veteran who stopped Aldrich, isn’t gay. In fact, Fierro was enjoying a fun night out with his wife, his daughter and the daughter’s straight boyfriend who was killed in the attack.
I won’t lecture anyone on their beliefs concerning homosexuality, but there are crystal clear lines in the sand when it comes to committing violent acts.
Being gay or lesbian isn’t a crime like committing pedophilia. And no, they aren’t one and the same because what two consenting adults do in their home is between them and God.
When asked about his heroic actions, Fierro said that he served in Iraq and Afghanistan so that his fellow Americans could remain free to enjoy life and do as they please without being persecuted for it.
By the way, it was the sixth mass killing this month, coming in a year when the nation was shaken by the deaths of 21 in a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, and as I write this, more bodies are being carted out of a Walmart from an entirely different massacre.
The slayings rekindle memories of the 2016 massacre at the Pulse gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, that killed 49 people.
Authorities failed to seize Aldrich’s guns or file formal charges when he was arrested after his mother reported he threatened her with a homemade bomb.
The incident wouldn’t have shown up in a background check, so put that gun control argument back in its holster for a minute... Besides, absent a gun, a mentally ill person may break into your house and pierce your skull with a hammer. And I kindly need my gun to stop that from happening to me or mine.
Aldrich, is the grandson of a California lawmaker who compared the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol to the Revolutionary War. A fact that leads some to suggest that there's some ideological link to prejudice against gays and mass homicide.
Young people have seen our so-called leaders offer “thoughts and prayers” over and over again while remaining steadfast that mass shootings in our schools, grocery stores and churches are just the price we have to pay for living “free” in America.
Is it the ability to exist without getting hassled (or shot) for it, as Fierro fought for? Is it the freedom to disparage someone for a lifestyle you find repulsive without being stigmatized for your beliefs? It's when bigotry crosses over into violence that society must punish perpetrators to preserve the concept of peaceful co-existence.
Regardless of which one you lean toward preferring, there’s that persistent line in the sand, telling us that we are free in our minds to hate other people as much as our souls can bear -- but when it comes to committing acts of violence against them, it must be severely punished within the guardrails of our legal system. I suppose we could change that and find ourselves becoming an intolerant theo-thugocracy like Iran. I’d prefer not.
Can we all just please live and let live? (Live being the key word in that sentence)
No one is forcing anyone to get gay married. If you find a drag show offensive, you should definitely not attend one. That simple.
We have the freedom to disapprove, but not to kill others for just wanting to live authentic to how they feel inside. Feeling grossed out because other people sin differently is no justification for slaughtering other human beings.
