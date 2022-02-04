I am both excited about this year’s elections and dreading them.
Politics fascinate because of the high stakes involved and the potential for catastrophe if a candidate says something thoughtless or his/her opponent turns up some bombshell that can sink a campaign overnight. It’s a bit like watching a car crash in slow motion when the talking heads on TV can’t spin their way out of the indefensible.
Not all candidates possess Donald Trump’s remarkable ability to endlessly resurrect himself from political death, seemingly unstoppable to the point where even he bragged that he could shoot someone in the middle of the street in broad daylight and not lose any of his supporters.
I applaud candidates for their willingness to step up and serve the public. Lord knows we need good folks to lead in difficult times. Most people just complain from the sidelines that things aren’t good enough without any effort to get their own skin in the game.
Every election I wish that A) voters would educate themselves before making their choices and B) politicians would focus on specific policy proposals to address real-world problems rather than making their campaign a contest of personalities or side-stepping difficult issues with some convenient boogeyman to distract or enrage us.
Wishing that campaigns wouldn’t be so mean-spirited is like wishing for world peace. Ain’t gonna happen with Putin parking tanks at the doorstep of his neighbor. That’s the nature of the world... Dog eat Dog and pot meet kettle.
I accept that politics is about the pursuit of one’s own self-interest. The squeaky wheel gets the grease so if you want something changed, it’s your perogative as a citizen to tell the candidates, even if your neighbor isn’t going to like it.
Wouldn’t it be refreshing (and old fashioned) if members of Congress discussed our problems, presented possible solutions, debated which ideas are the best and compromised between the two plans to find the best solution for everyone?
The problem with cooperation and consensus is that it doesn’t stop the other guys from getting anything accomplished so you can deprive them of something to campaign on. And thus, the folks in D.C. remain hyper-focused on their own career sustainability than with serving the public good. In fact, the more miserable we feel, the greater the chance we’ll want to get rid of the people standing in their way to the top while they tell us they’re not only incompetent but evil.
The party that’s out of power always wants to make the next election a referendum on the performance of incumbents. Thus, the minority becomes a roadblock spending two years attempting to prevent anything from getting accomplished, all while downplaying anything positive that happens (or taking credit for it) while jumping on opportunities to criticize.
I accept that politics, although often ugly, is necessary. It beats bashing each others’ heads in with rocks.
I despise hypocrisy, the shameless application of an opportunistic double-standard to exempt oneself from the fierce condemnation hurled upon others.
“Do as I say, not as I do” is the relevant expression, as I recall.
The selective triggering of moral outrage is ridiculous to watch because you can’t righteously criticize someone else’s rhetoric as being over the line if your side is just as bad.
For example, attacking George W. Bush for his youthful partying while excusing the same behavior from Barack Obama. Or attacking President Trump for being vulgar or accusing him of inciting violence while defending someone like comedian Kathy Griffin after she did a tacky photo shoot of herself holding the likeness of Trump’s severed head or glossing over the way California Rep. Maxine Waters encouraged crowds to ostracize members of Trump’s cabinet in public places. Their stupidity enables whataboutism as a defense.
Republicans routinely scream about the debt and deficits – at least until they get the checkbook, then we barely hear anything about the need for fiscal restraint as they spend like crazy on their priorities.
If you laughed as Rush Limbaugh used the nation’s airwaves to attack Chelsea Clinton’s looks, then cried foul as any of the Trump kids were criticized.. ugh. Just stop it. All of you. Two wrongs don't make a right. That's not a provocative statement, right?
We hear calls for tolerance for one’s own group while intolerance is on the menu for opposing viewpoints that get dismissed as too radical, bigoted, racist or insensitive. People on both sides frequently claim to want to unite the country, but their exaggerated statements often do the exact opposite.
They frequently forgive like-minded people for nasty statements or actions then they refuse to accept apologies from those who do not hold similar views.
We instantly lose credibility when we jump to conclusions and quickly condemns someone accused of misconduct while behaving far more leniently toward someone who says things we agree with.
Wouldn’t it be great if politicians talked about things that actually matter to our lives instead of just looking to score points like rappers having a contest to see who can throw out the most vicious burn?
When someone asks for your vote this year, let them know if you agree with me. Then don’t reward them if they insult your intelligence.
— Steven Stiefel is the publisher of the Times-Journal. His column appears in Saturday editions. Email: steven.stiefel@times-journal.com.
