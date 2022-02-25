And just when you thought things couldn’t get scarier

Vladimir Putin finally removed the mask he’s worn to trick us into thinking he isn’t a vicious predator who would love to see America destroyed in the same way he watched the precipitous collapse of the Soviet Union he served as a KGB officer.
Not only did he invade Ukraine this week, but he also made a provocative threat to unleash Russia’s nuclear arsenal against the United States.
To quote the fictional boxer Ivan Drago from “Rocky IV”, we “must break” him for the good of the world.
Some will say this isn’t our fight and America should give into his demands that we weaken the NATO alliance. Our resolve and unity is the only thing that contains such treachery.
It’s naive to believe that Russia hasn’t provoked the United States. Our State Department has well-documented how the Kremlin operationalized a propaganda ecosystem to brazenly spread disinformation to confuse and overwhelm people about Russia’s real actions in Ukraine, Georgia, and elsewhere in Europe.
The underlying nature of social networks provides a quick and effective weapon for them to tell lies that turn Americans against one another.
They’ve used our open systems and busy lives to unleash information overload, causing millions to lose their ability to distinguish truth from a firehose of falsehoods.
It’s happened because the truth is not in the Russia’s favor, so they exploit our differences to sow discord and create allies in those Americans whose natural fear and distrust of multiculturalism makes them fearful of losing their livelihoods and even their future.
Putin accuses Ukraine and the U.S., not his own actions, for heightened tensions in the region. He distorts historical narratives to try to cast Russia in a more favorable light and serve its domestic and geopolitical agenda.
Russia argues it is a moral counterweight to the “decadence” of the United States, because our commitment to protect and preserve human rights poses a threat to a man evil enough to murder anyone capable of exposing his human rights abuses and corruption.
Putin blackmails our politicians to limit actions by our government, like imposing sanctions, that hold him accountable. Tucker Carlson’s pro-Russia propaganda on Fox News Channel provides “proof” to broadcast on Russian TV to suggest that Americans don’t care so neither should Russians.
The U.S. State Department says “Putin seeks to deny that people in neighboring countries could have agency, dignity, and independent aspirations to advocate for themselves, just as it denies these qualities to the people of Russia.”
In other words, this lucrative gig he’s milked for 23 years by turning a superpower into a criminal mob is threatened if the people there witness democracy succeeding in places where breakaway republics embrace Western values. Ukraine earned his wrath by rejecting the outcome of an election he rigged to install a pro-Moscow puppet, as was common practice during the Soviet era. Ukranians responded with massive protests that led his crony to flee to Russia, where he remains in exile.
Putin must deny them of any hope that they’ll get to determine the future of their own country.
Free speech means criticism of leaders is core to the concept that governments should be accountable to their people.
I salute the brave Russians arrested in the Moscow streets for defying Putin by acknowledging reality. Let us remember what they risk the next time we’re tempted to argue that those demonstrating against social injustice in America’s streets should be jailed, intimidated by police or labeled unpatriotic if we disagree with their message.
We see a powerful illustration of why our system that protects even unpopular speech is superior to one where a fear of repraisal suppresses the expression of ideas for needed reforms.
Let us also take this moment to appreciate the service of America’s brave service members whose willingness to put their lives on the line in faraway lands protects us from tyrants like Putin. Their dedication to America’s ideals and their brave sacrifice deters authoritarians in China and North Korea who are watching how we react to measure our resolve.
As intensely as many hate the current occupant of the White House, etiquette dictates we criticize him on domestic policymaking but do not undermine his defensive actions as Commander-in-Chief and harm the morale of our troops while in harm’s way. Prioritizing party ahead of country encourages more provocations.
Putin’s threats to use nukes should enrage anyone claiming to be a patriot. We owe Russia payback for those crimes and for supplying arms to our adversaries during the Vietnam War. Russians offered money to any Afghan fighters who specifically targeted and killed U.S. troops.
Putin, and those like him, need to see that violating international law has clear consequences too terrible to ever risk provoking.
Oh, and nice try but we aren’t buying his lies.
— Steven Stiefel is the publisher of the Times-Journal. His column appears in Saturday editions. Email: steven.stiefel@times-journal.com.
