Happy International Newspaper Carrier Day

This week we celebrated National Newspaper Week.
Newspapers are a vital part of our communities. We are here to be the watch dog for our citizens. We cover every detail of your community. No one else does that. We produce honest, non-bias news that you can trust.
The Times-Journal has been around for more than 130 years. We care about this community and only want the best for it. We are not pushing personal agendas. We want to see our towns grow and succeed.
There are so many steps that go into producing a newspaper. Writing, design, page layout, selling ads, building ads, proofing ads, printing the paper, inserting the paper, printing mail labels, making bundle tops, and postal bags are just a few of the basic steps that go into each paper. Every day we live on deadline. Once all of those things are done, and the papers are ready to go out, that is when our wonderful newspaper carriers take over.
October 12 is International Newspaper Carrier Day. People do not realize the hard work that goes into delivering the paper. The carriers are out in the middle of the night, in the dark, driving all over the county to get your paper to your front door. The Times-Journal has amazing carriers: Gary Berry, Jessica Cardwell, Gene Ogle and Lisa Hawkins. I have been out in the middle of the night with them this football season and they put their heart and soul into getting this paper to you.
We are the only newspaper that holds for Friday night football. Once the games are over, our staff heads to the office to write stories and build pages, so when you wake up, you have all the coverage from the Friday night games. That is dedication. Football seasons makes for very long nights for our newsroom, pressroom and carriers.
I appreciate the work they do more than they will ever know. Thank you Cody Dowler, Kayla Beaty, Emily Kirby, Cinthia Rico, Emily Wooten and all of our football stringers that help us make this happen. Several of our staff members have went this season at midnight to work in the mailroom in Scottsboro all night and help get the papers to the post offices on time. Thank you Leann Stallings, Erinn Gilliam, Derek Jackson, Linda Stiefel, Sydney Wallace and everyone in the mailroom in Scottsboro.
Football Friday nights take an army to put together, and we have a small, amazing group of people that make it happen.
If you see any of the Times-Journal staff or carriers out, please tell them thank you for what they do. They all truly care about this newspaper and community.
— Tricia Dunne is president and publisher of the Times-Journal. Her column appears in the paper’s weekend edition. Email: tclinton@times-journal.com.
