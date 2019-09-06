This weekend is Grandparents Day.
I was very blessed to have wonderful grandparents. Growing up; they were constantly teaching me life lessons and I didn’t even realize it at the time.
My mother‘s parents were George and Gladys Moore. They moved here from Baltimore, Maryland when I was born and lived right beside us. I stayed with them every day before I started school.
My grandfather was very active in the community. He started the Adamsburg volunteer fire department. He raised money and the whole community worked together to build the station. He continued to run fundraisers to benefit the fire department. I was always right there with him helping anyway I could. That is where I got my passion for community involvement from.
My daughter, Georgia, is named after him. My grandmother, Gladys, was sweet, caring, compassionate and a straight-up fireball when she needed to be. I think I inherited all of those qualities from her, but none of her cooking skills.
My Pawpaw Clinton drove an tractor trailer truck and was one of the hardest working men I’ve ever known. He worked very hard to provide for his family. He loved old country music and we would ride around and listen to Johnny Cash, George Jones, Loretta Lynn and all the great country legends. He use to tell me that Loretta Lynn was a real woman and the world needed more ladies like her. He and my Nanny loved Minnie Pearl and the Grand Ole Opry. We would sit and watch that show all the time.
Both sets of my grandparents were very good friends and we were a very close family. Grandparents teach us more values than we will ever know. They are older, wiser and have lived their life and learned from their mistakes. They try to instill those life lessons in their grandchildren.
My daughters are now blessed with wonderful grandparents. Happy Grandparents day to Teresa Clinton, Jerry and Phyllis Clinton, Pat and Angie Dunne, Gerald and Rita Baker and to all the grandparents here and in Heaven.
— Tricia Dunne is president and publisher of the Times-Journal. Her column appears in the paper’s weekend edition. Email: tclinton@times-journal.com.
