Merry Christmas from my family to yours

Christmas is my favorite time of year.
Growing up my parents worked hard to make Christmas morning so special for my sisters and me.
Now that I have two sweet girls of my own, Georgia Mae and Magnolia Jean, I get to create memories with them that will last a lifetime.
We all get so caught up in the “gifts” that are bought at a store. The most special gift you can receive or give at the holidays is quality time with your loved ones.
We all get time away from work, school and the stress of everyday life. I look forward to this special time all year long.
This week, make yourself slow down and enjoy the time you have. Time is something we can’t buy at a store. It is priceless.
We rush through life and forget to just stop and appreciate what and who is around us. I hope Santa brings you all precious memories that will last a lifetime.
Put everything aside and just enjoy every minute you have with your loved ones.
From my family to yours, Merry Christmas!
— Tricia Dunne is president and publisher of the Times-Journal. Her column appears in the paper’s weekend edition. Email: tclinton@times-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.