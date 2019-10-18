Last Sunday, I was at the house doing chores, and right in the middle of doing laundry, my dryer stopped. It happens to all of us at some point and time and usually at the worst times. I can’t go long without a dryer.
First thing Monday morning, Patrick and I went to Gary’s Warehouse in Fort Payne. When we walked in, we were greeted like we were family. Owner Gary Haas has ran the store for more than 40 years, and his, grandson, Micah Roberts now manages it. Both Gary and Micah were at the store and answered all my questions. I know nothing about appliances, so I had tons of questions. Micah was so knowledgeable about every model in the store. They really wanted to make sure we were getting the right appliance that fit our needs.
We bought one of their well-known Speed Queen dryers and we love it. The whole process took less than 30 minutes. They loaded it on the truck and we were on our way. When I left I thought to myself, ‘That is why you shop local with home owned businesses.’ If we had gone to a large store, there would have been no one to greet us at the door. We would have walked around for an hour looking at appliances trying to figure out which one is the best. Then we would have searched for an employee to help us and that employee probably would not have had near the knowledge Gary and Micah had about appliances. Then we would have waited forever to get it loaded or had to do it ourselves. When you shop local, you not only put money right back into the local economy but you get quality service and years of knowledge from the employees.
We had the best experience at Gary’s and it puzzles me why anyone would go anywhere else. You just can’t compare the service and quality you get from home-owned businesses. They treat you like family because they care about you like you are family. Whatever you are in the market to buy, please take the time to shop local first. There is a very good chance it will save you time, money and you will get better quality products. Please, always shop local.
— Tricia Dunne is president and publisher of the Times-Journal. Her column appears in the paper’s weekend edition. Email: tclinton@times-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.