What newspapers mean to us

A s someone who is interested in staying informed about the world around you, I hope you are finding The Times-Journal to be an invaluable resource.
I don’t say it nearly enough, but THANK YOU for becoming or remaining a loyal reader.
Overall, community newspapers have been facing a difficult time nationally in recent years due to declining ad revenue, decreasing circulation and newsroom closures.
More than 2,000 newspapers have shut down in recent years, and some regions have become news deserts. Washington Post columnist Margaret Sullivan says the collapse of local news undermines democracy.
Locally, however, the demand for our publication remains relatively strong as our readers understand the value of local news. In fact, new competitors seem to pop up daily.
I know in my heart that what we do here daily matters and is very important.
The Times-Journal is DeKalb County’s oldest newspaper, founded in 1890. We do not take our survival for granted and work hard each day to remain important and relevant to you.
Meanwhile, we are evolving with increased digital readership and new business ideas. I’m very excited about the future because I know the possibilities. We are adaptable to the tools before us.
Our team of dedicated journalists works tirelessly to provide readers with accurate and engaging coverage of LOCAL news. We don’t shower you with the same national stories covered by larger, newspapers or TV news stations.
We do our best to tell both sides off each story and not push agendas.
On this page -- the OPINION page -- we do share our thoughts and insights.
We do our best not to offend anyone, but sometimes it is unavoidable. Sometimes hard truths are difficult to hear. Other times, what’s said is just one person’s opinion and can be easily dismissed if you disagree with the perspective.
What matters is that we all have the same goal: A stronger, better community where people feel connected to each other and know what’s happening around them.
We curate what’s happening in our community so you stay “in-the-know” and don’t miss out on important events and announcements. We save you hours you might otherwise spend browsing dozens of social media pages hunting for something relevant to your life. We are the community’s central messaging hub.
But we’re more than just another news source -- we are a community.
Small town newspapers strengthen communities by promoting local events and organizations, and providing a platform for residents to share their stories and opinions. This can foster a sense of community pride and engagement, and help to build connections between residents.
Our newspaper provides a platform for readers to share their opinions and ideas. By writing a Letter to the Editor, you can speak out on issues that matter to you personally.
Our newspaper also highlights the activities and accomplishments of local schools and youth sports teams, providing coverage and recognition for young people’s achievements.
This promotes a positive image of the community and encourages your children or grandchildren to get involved in extracurricular activities.
This becomes crystal clear during this time of year as high school seniors prepare to get diplomas and join the adult world.
Seeing your child’s name and photo in print is thrilling. As a former newspaper mentor once tell me, “Parents can’t clip out a Facebook post and display it on their refrigerator.”
Facebook has its place and can be very entertaining. But it isn’t a newspaper. There’s no fact-checking and no accountability to be truthful to you. We take that as our solemn duty. There’s no guarantee that Facebook will even exist tomorrow.
When merchants across DeKalb County proudly display their “Best of DeKalb” banners, it makes me incredibly proud to work for this newspaper.
By staying connected with their local newspaper, residents of all ages can stay informed about what’s happening in their community and actually be a part of it.
Our publications introduce you to the people and causes worth getting to know, from elected officials to your neighbors. Part of what thrills me about this job is the opportunity to get out there and meet more and more of you. We each have a story.
The helpful tips and recipes we share enhance your life for the better.
We capture and share the essence of life in DeKalb County, preserving this moment for current and future generations.
Remember, your annual subscription entitles you to receive our weekly Entertainment Guide and 12 monthly issues of DeKalb Living magazine.
Whether you’re looking to stay up-to-date on the latest developments or join the conversation, The Times-Journal has something for everyone.
While I am immensely proud of our teams here at The Times-Journal, I know we can do better. I’m sure there are stories that aren’t even on our radar that need telling.
If you ever have any suggestions we can consider, requests for things you’d like to see and read, I’m listening.
— Steven Stiefel is the publisher of the Times-Journal. Email: steven.stiefel@times-journal.com.
