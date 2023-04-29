Enduring a time of media changes

There were many changes in media this week.
We learned this week that Fox News fired its top-rated commentator Tucker Carlson. Also, CNN discarded anchor Don Lemon.
Carlson, in particular, had it coming, you might say. As the most popular cable-news host on the most popular cable-news program, he’s been America’s chief complainer about grievances real or imagined. He spread pro-Russian propaganda, earning him mentions on State TV. The text messages shared in the discovery process of Fox News’ case vs Dominion Voting Systems made his contempt for his bosses pretty clear. Those messages also suggested that he was spreading news he doubted to be true, which is the ultimate sin for any journalist. This may have prompted Fox to settle its case for $787 million.
Over at CNN, longtime anchor Lemon was stunned to learn about being fired. Lemon came under fire for saying that 51-year-old Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley “isn’t in her prime.”
Media is a tough business, for sure.
You have to be wise with your words, watch what you say or your head may be on the chopping block.
Change can be tough and scary, but it also brings with it possibilities.
— Steven Stiefel is the publisher of the Times-Journal. Email: steven.stiefel@times-journal.com.
