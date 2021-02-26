February 1, 1956, Autherine Lucy of Birmingham became the first African American to enroll at the University of Alabama. Her stay at the school ended abruptly, however, as she was suspended and then expelled amid campus unrest. Permanent integration of the university would be delayed until 1963, when two black students enrolled the day of Governor George Wallace’s stand in the schoolhouse door.
February 10, 1881, The Alabama legislature established Tuskegee Institute as a “normal school for the education of colored teachers.” The law stipulated that no tuition be charged and that graduates agree to teach for two years in Alabama schools. Booker T. Washington was chosen as the first superintendent and arrived in Alabama in June 1881. Washington’s leadership would make Tuskegee one of the most famous and celebrated historic black colleges in the U.S.
February 16, 1968, The first-ever 911 call was placed in Haleyville by State Representative Rankin Fite. The call was made from the mayor’s office and it was answered at the police station by Congressman Tom Bevill. The system was put into operation within weeks of AT&T’s announcement that it planned to establish 911 as a nationwide emergency number. Alabama Telephone Company, in a successful attempt to implement the number before AT&T, determined that Haleyville’s equipment could be quickly converted to accommodate an emergency system.
February 22, 1893, was the first Alabama/Auburn Football game in Birmingham’s Lakeview Park. They played before a crowd of 5,000 spectators. Auburn won this first match-up 32-22. The rivalry continued until 1907 when games were stopped, with the renewal of the series not coming until 1948.
February 28, 1887, Alabama passed its first child labor law, fixing age limits and restricting work hours for certain types of labor. The legislation, which also protected women workers, was repealed in the 1890s, but efforts of reformers like Reverend Edgar Gardner Murphy of Montgomery resulted in new child labor laws during the first two decades of the 20th century.
