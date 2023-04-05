Trump’s chance to prove innocence

As I wrote this, former President Donald Trump was expected to be arraigned in a Manhattan courthouse.
The case revolves around a Grand Jury’s decision to indict him after hearing evidence for his alleged role in a hush money payment scheme involving adult film star Stormy Daniels that dates to the 2016 presidential election.
A new CNN poll released found that 60% of Americans approve of the criminal indictment -- the first for a former U.S. president in history. Here in DeKalb, the reverse is likely true, with a larger percentage convinced that the charges are all just part of a political witchhunt designed to harm Trump’s 2024 campaign.
Trump will do a masterful job of spinning his public rhetoric while fundraising off the notion that he’s a victim of the Deep State.
But what he says in a press conference is irrelevant. He can say whatever he wants in front of TV cameras, but if he lies is a court of law in front of a judge, he can face additional perjury charges.
Twice impeached, Trump was saved by Republicans in Congress who got in the way of actual sanctions, followed by him bragging of his “total vindication.”
While this is somber, it forces Trump to actually prove his innocence to his millions of supporters. He has certainly called for enough of his political opponents to be imprisoned.
His troubles today send a strong message to future presidential candidates that achieving the presidency is not a blank check to do whatever they want without accountability.
America is a country ruled by laws, not by any one man or woman. We are bound by a shared creed, not our appetite for in-fighting.
No one is above the law: Democrat, Republican or independent.
Trump will, depending on the outcome, declare it to be an unjust system (if he loses) or praise the system (if he wins). That’s a gamble you can take to the bank.
Let’s put faith in the justice system.
If he’s guilty, prosecutors must prove it beyond a reasonable doubt. If he’s innocent, we will put this behind us and move on.
Either way, protect Trump’s right to due process and remain peaceful.
