Happy April Fools’ Day!
For about a half-second, I considered the idea of running a mock front page full of Onion-style satire in honor of this momentous occasion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Windy with showers and thunderstorms this morning. Then becoming sunny during the afternoon hours. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High around 75F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: April 1, 2023 @ 5:32 am
Happy April Fools’ Day!
For about a half-second, I considered the idea of running a mock front page full of Onion-style satire in honor of this momentous occasion.
But with so many people going around screaming “Fake News!” these days, someone would surely complain. Or we would go to all of that effort only to scrap it at the last minute due to some big late-breaking legit story.
In 1984, news that singer Marvin Gaye was shot and killed by his father was disbelieved by several people close to the singer because it was April 1st. When Google first announced Gmail in 2004, some dismissed it as a prank because some of the announced features weren’t then considered technologically possible.
The National Public Radio reported that Richard Nixon would run for president in 1992.
Back in January 1749, London newspapers published that a showman would squeeze his entire body into a wine bottle at a theatre. However, the story was a bet between Duke of Portland and the Earl of Chesterfield, in which the former wanted to fool the public who filled the house but no performer ever showed, which led to riots.
Yikes.
It’s a shame, though, because I promise you would have been in stitches laughing at our satire page.
I have a hidden talent for irreverence. April Fools’ is the one day of the year when we (society, collectively) sort of get permission to fib, just a little, and play pranks.
I’m usually prepared for April Fools’ Day deceptions. Except when I forget. I’m most susceptible upon waking.
As long as the prank isn’t cruel and unusual, you are expected to smile and say “good one” when you get suckered.
What greater test of laid-back-ness exists than to bounce back from an embarrassing test of your gullibility with a smile on your face. Some folks have no sense of humor!
When someone tells you they’re pregnant this morning, play along in fun.
— Steven Stiefel is the publisher of the Times-Journal. Email: steven.stiefel@times-journal.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Windy with showers and thunderstorms this morning. Then becoming sunny during the afternoon hours. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High around 75F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Except for a few afternoon clouds, mainly sunny. High 71F. Winds light and variable.
...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 PM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest Alabama and southern middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 1 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&
Chance of Rain: 100%
Sunrise: 06:30:32 AM
Sunset: 07:03:45 PM
Humidity: 56%
Wind: W @ 23 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 06:29:10 AM
Sunset: 07:04:30 PM
Humidity: 45%
Wind: WNW @ 5 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
Chance of Rain: 55%
Sunrise: 06:27:48 AM
Sunset: 07:05:16 PM
Humidity: 69%
Wind: SE @ 9 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Scattered thunderstorms. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Chance of Rain: 37%
Sunrise: 06:26:27 AM
Sunset: 07:06:02 PM
Humidity: 77%
Wind: SSE @ 12 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Chance of Rain: 66%
Sunrise: 06:25:05 AM
Sunset: 07:06:47 PM
Humidity: 68%
Wind: SSW @ 13 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Thunderstorms in the evening, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 57F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Chance of Rain: 76%
Sunrise: 06:23:44 AM
Sunset: 07:07:33 PM
Humidity: 72%
Wind: N @ 9 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low near 50F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Chance of Rain: 58%
Sunrise: 06:22:24 AM
Sunset: 07:08:19 PM
Humidity: 58%
Wind: ENE @ 10 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 49F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.