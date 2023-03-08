Fox News faces the defamation heat

I can understand how the execs at Fox News felt while dealing with audience outrage in the hours after the network called Arizona on election night for Democratic candidate Joe Biden -- a move that felt treasonous by the network’s Trump-favoring crowd. They panicked, imagining viewers fleeing to their far-right competition at conservative cable news outlet Newsmax.

The day we printed that Joe Biden won the presidency – a story that had never been controversial before — some readers called threatening to cancel their subscriptions. It defied belief because their televisions had repeatedly broadcast President Trump’s well-attended rallies while Biden campaigned low-key in those early days of the pandemic.

