We can do better. Let’s start right now.

Late last week, the conversation about Fort Payne’s future took on deeper meaning as a consulting firm offered fresh insights and ideas.
We have so many things working in our favor, but conversations too often recount how well we do in spite of being such a poor place. People cannot help the circumstances into which they are born, but it is significant that the poverty rate in Fort Payne doubled from 12% in the year 2000 to 24.1% in 2020, according to U.S. Census figures.
The median household income also fell by 19% over the same period, compared to a 2% decline statewide.
Although senior poverty fell by more than half over those 20 years, the youth poverty rate doubled in that same time.
Some 21% of all households in Fort Payne received SNAP assistance in 2020, which is considerably higher than the county-wide rate of 17%, the statewide rate of 13% and the national rate of 11%.
Our schools continue to get high marks for their efforts, but it’s problematic if local educators are churning out bright people who end up leaving to contribute their intellects to other communities.
Of the jobs now in Fort Payne, 76% are held by out-of-town residents, leaving limited employment opportunities in town for residents who want to work close to home. The hit to the manufacturing sector and the disruptions of a pandemic continue to produce ripple effects. Local unemployment peaked at 11.6% in April 2020, but the recovery has been impressive.
Still, the local poverty level is higher than the county, state and nation. Racial numbers matter, but poverty rates increased modestly for white Fort Payne residents and substantially for Hispanic and multiracial residents since 2000. People need hope.
Fort Payne’s median income of $44,171 in 2020 was $10,229 lower than the state average.
As of 2020, nearly one in four residents lives below the federal poverty line and one in five households earn less than $20,000 annually.
Despite these dismal numbers, the future forecast can still look bright -- if we focus on improving quality of life.
In 2000, 34% of Fort Payne residents 25 and older had less than a high school education. By 2019, that proportion had dropped to 29%. Fort Payne High experienced a graduation rate of 97% in 2018 school year.
We can do better. Let’s start right now.
