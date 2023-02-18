How can we stop mass shootings?

How do we stop the madness?

At the time of this writing, we’re only seven weeks into the year – just 48 days in – and we’ve already had 82 mass shootings in 2023, according to Mass Shooting Tracker website. The carnage includes 131 people murdered and 311 wounded, plus countless cases of trauma.

