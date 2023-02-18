How can we stop mass shootings?

How do we stop the madness?
At the time of this writing, we’re only seven weeks into the year – just 48 days in – and we’ve already had 82 mass shootings in 2023, according to Mass Shooting Tracker website. The carnage includes 131 people murdered and 311 wounded, plus countless cases of trauma.
A mass shooting is defined as four or more people injured/killed at the same time, so we’re not even counting the incidents where one person or two or three were shot, which is almost hourly in the U.S.
Alabama has had its share of mass shootings, including those in Geneva County in 2009, in Citronelle in 2019, at the University of Alabama in 2010 and at Riverchase Galleria in Birmingham in 2018 and 2020. It feels like only a matter of time before it’ll hit close to home again.
Mass shootings are a uniquely American phenomenon, as they are rare in other countries.
Some people say it’s driven by violence on TV and in movies, but there’s just as much violence on TV and in movies in countries around the world and yet they don’t have this problem.
Other folks blame it on video games, but people in other countries play video games as much or more as in the U.S. and they don’t have this problem.
A lot of people blame the mass shootings on mental illness, but we have about the same rates of mental illness as in other countries.
Drugs? The U.S. has roughly the same or only a slightly higher number of addicts as in culturally similar European countries, and quite a bit fewer than in some places like South America and the Middle East (I was surprised to find out Pakistan has more addicts than anywhere else in the world.)
Lack of church? Maybe, but according to Gallup and Pew Research polls, 47% of Americans report attending church regularly, and 37% say they attend religious services weekly. This compares to regular attendance of 37% in Italy, 32% in Ireland, 22% in Spain, 15% in France and Canada, 9% in Australia and just 5% in Sweden, Norway and the United Kingdom. So there’s no correlation between religion and mass shootings.
Some people argue it’s because the U.S. has too many guns. According to the Swiss research group SAS, no other nation on earth has more guns than citizens – there are 120 guns for every 100 Americans. In second place are the Falkland Islands off the coast of Argentina, with 62 guns per 100 people, and war-torn Yemen, with 53 guns per 100 people. SAS researchers estimate that Americans own 393 million of the 857 million civilian guns available, which is around 46% of the world’s civilian gun cache. We can only imagine how high that number really is, when illegal and unregistered guns are factored in.
Still, other people argue just the opposite -- that there aren’t enough guns on American streets and “the only way to stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun.” According to an April 2021 Pew survey, almost a third of U.S. adults believe there would be less crime if more people owned guns.
It’s a vicious cycle: the rising number of mass shootings appears to drive even more gun purchases. Gun manufacturing, sales and permit applications have steadily increased over the past decade and have dramatically increased since the beginning of the COVID-19 epidemic, according to the FBI.
According to the website Statista, a whopping 75% of Generation Z (people born since 1997) report being stressed out by the possibility of being a victim in a mass shooting. And no wonder. Today kids must practice active shooter drills at school, not just the fire and tornado drills of my generation.
While personal safety tops the list of reasons why American gun owners say they own a firearm, 63% of US gun-related deaths are self-inflicted, according to the United Nations Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation. More than 23,000 Americans died from self-inflicted gunshot wounds in 2019, accounting for 44% of the gun suicides globally and dwarfing suicide totals in any other country in the world. At six firearm suicides per 100,000 people, the US rate of suicide is, on average, seven times higher than in other developed nations. Maybe a lot of mass shooters intend to kill themselves, but why do they decide to take as many other people as possible with them when they go?
Maybe it’s a profound lack of respect for the lives of others. Maybe hopelessness is the problem. Or maybe it’s just a growing inability for some people to deal with their anger and/or the daily frustrations of life.
Whatever the cause, we must learn how to prevent massacres from happening in the future.
At least Congress finally did something, with bipartisan passage of the Safer Communities Act signed into law in June 2022, the most significant piece of federal gun safety legislation in almost three decades.
The Justice Department announced this week it’s investing more than $231 million to fund extreme risk protection order (ERPO) programs that work to keep guns out of the hands of those who pose a threat to themselves or others. The Safer Communities Act allocates a total of $1.4 billion over five years to develop, implement and sustain meaningful investments in safer communities.
Alabama will receive $4.49 million, earmarked for the creation and implementation of evidence-based ERPO programs and related gun violence reduction initiatives. This empowers family members, health care providers, school officials and law enforcement officers to petition a court to temporarily prevent a person from accessing firearms if they are found to be a danger to themselves or others. Funds can also support interventions like drug, mental health and veterans’ treatment courts, gun violence recovery courts, behavior health deflection and outpatient treatment centers.
Of course, projects funded under this program must demonstrate that they have taken measures to provide for adequate due process protections and safeguard the constitutional rights of an individual subject to a crisis intervention program or ERPO initiative.
Hopefully, these intervention programs will work so the number of mass shooting incidents will finally begin to fall. And hopefully all those suicides and shootings with just one, two or three victims will begin to decline, too.
— Anita Stiefel is the News Editor for The Times-Journal. She can be reached at editor@times-journal.com.
