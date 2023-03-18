Dear Editor,
I want to counter the editorial by the Publisher of the Times Journal “Fox News faces defamation heat.” I must quote a long ago comedian Groucho Marx “Don’t believe your lying eyes.”


There were 47 hours of tape from the January 6th incident at the Capitol and Tucker Carlson of Fox News viewed them. He showed several parts that proved some statements made by the liberal news networks were false. 5 policeman were not killed 1 died of a heart attack the evening of the 6th and he was not hit in the head with a fire extinguisher
One loyal Trump attendee died who was an Air Force female veteran weighing 115lbs 5’ 2” trying to stop a male from breaking a glass, 4 supporters also died one being trampled in the tunnel 3 died of heart problems.
The Viking Impersonator was a Navy Veteran who is in a filthy jail along with others and have not been granted a hearing as of this date. Marjorie Taylor Green GA Congress woman visited the jail and waited an hour for them to partial clean the cells before allowing her to enter. This is not in keeping with USA standards and these prisoners are not permitted to have medications needed for survival.
The chairman of the Committee from Mississippi admitted that he did not view all the tapes, was this a witch hunt with a media producer to achieve a false impression?
I must pose the question, is this in keeping with the “Land of the Free and the home of the Brave”
Mary Anne Cole
Fort Payne
Editor’s Note: According to Fox News, the “Viking Impersonator,” Jacob Anthony Chansley, who goes by the name Jake Angeli, was arrested on Jan. 9, 2021. At a pre-trial hearing on Feb. 4, 2021, U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth ordered the U.S. Marshal’s Office to comply with Angeli’s request for organic meals in jail. At another pre-trial hearing, he was declared competent to stand trial following a May 2021 request by his attorney for a psychiatric evaluation. On Sept. 3, 2021, Angeli pleaded guilty to one felony count of obstructing an official proceeding. On Nov. 17, 2021, he “gave a lengthy speech during the sentencing hearing, saying he was wrong for entering the Capitol and admitting he had no excuse.” He was sentenced to 41 months in federal prison. Source: https://www.foxnews.com/search-results/search?q=chansley.



