Dear Editor:
Easter celebrates the resurrection of the Holy One of Israel but some still observe this occasion by eating ham; which comes from an innocent, intelligent and gentle creature. Animals should not be the centerpiece of this Holy day.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Dear Editor:
Easter celebrates the resurrection of the Holy One of Israel but some still observe this occasion by eating ham; which comes from an innocent, intelligent and gentle creature. Animals should not be the centerpiece of this Holy day.
More than 130,000 pigs have already been killed in the U.S. and it’s only April. The cycle at a typical factory farm starts with breeding sows who are artificially impregnated and then immobilized for years in tiny metal “gestation stalls.” Their offspring are taken from them two weeks after birth and kept for six months, in filthy, crowded pens.
At the slaughterhouse, they are frequently dismembered and skinned while still conscious. A dozen traditionally agricultural states have already banned or restricted these practices since they are so inhumane.
This Easter, set a new tradition by serving a life-affirming, nonviolent, wholesome spread of vegetables, beans, grains, fruits and maybe even a plant-based roast. Recipes are abundant online for “vegan Easter options.”
First mandated in the Garden of Eden, it’s the diet recommended by today’s leading plant-based practitioners.
Fernando Pullido
Fort Payne
Send letters to the Times-Journal by writing P.O. Box 680349, Fort Payne, AL 35968. Fax 256-845-7459. Email editor@times-journal.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Mostly cloudy. Low 62F. S winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.
Mostly cloudy. Low 62F. S winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.
Cloudy in the morning with isolated thunderstorms developing later in the day. High 77F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Chance of Rain: 8%
Sunrise: 06:25:05 AM
Sunset: 07:06:47 PM
Humidity: 63%
Wind: S @ 18 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Mostly cloudy. Low 62F. S winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.
Chance of Rain: 35%
Sunrise: 06:23:44 AM
Sunset: 07:07:33 PM
Humidity: 67%
Wind: WSW @ 8 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 54F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Chance of Rain: 66%
Sunrise: 06:22:24 AM
Sunset: 07:08:19 PM
Humidity: 77%
Wind: NNE @ 9 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Rain likely. Low 48F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.
Chance of Rain: 100%
Sunrise: 06:21:03 AM
Sunset: 07:09:05 PM
Humidity: 83%
Wind: E @ 13 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Showers in the evening with some clearing overnight. Low around 45F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Chance of Rain: 7%
Sunrise: 06:19:43 AM
Sunset: 07:09:51 PM
Humidity: 60%
Wind: E @ 9 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 45F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 06:18:24 AM
Sunset: 07:10:37 PM
Humidity: 53%
Wind: E @ 9 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Partly cloudy skies early followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers later at night. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:17:05 AM
Sunset: 07:11:23 PM
Humidity: 54%
Wind: ENE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.