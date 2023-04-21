Dear Editor,
I would like to thank you for advertising our Bingo for Altrusa International of Fort Payne/DeKalb. The Community Calendar is an amazing tool.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 46F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 46F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: April 21, 2023 @ 4:03 pm
Dear Editor,
I would like to thank you for advertising our Bingo for Altrusa International of Fort Payne/DeKalb. The Community Calendar is an amazing tool.
We were able to have our third Bingo and the funds received at all three events will be used to fill one and a half of our scholarships. Since COVID, we have been limited in our events and the funding for the scholarships was reduced.
The VFW has been such a blessing to our group providing the venue and to each and every one that has attended our function; THANK YOU!!
We hope to have another Bingo in a few months and are looking forward to seeing more attending. Gathering prizes until then.
Thank you again for your support!!
Bobbie McLaren
Fort Payne
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 46F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 46F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Sunny skies. High 71F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 86%
Sunrise: 06:04:26 AM
Sunset: 07:19:10 PM
Humidity: 78%
Wind: W @ 9 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 46F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Chance of Rain: 7%
Sunrise: 06:03:14 AM
Sunset: 07:19:57 PM
Humidity: 46%
Wind: NW @ 15 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Partly cloudy. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 06:02:03 AM
Sunset: 07:20:44 PM
Humidity: 44%
Wind: NW @ 10 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:00:52 AM
Sunset: 07:21:32 PM
Humidity: 38%
Wind: N @ 7 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 05:59:43 AM
Sunset: 07:22:19 PM
Humidity: 47%
Wind: ESE @ 9 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low near 50F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Chance of Rain: 87%
Sunrise: 05:58:35 AM
Sunset: 07:23:07 PM
Humidity: 78%
Wind: E @ 13 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Steady light rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 49F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Chance of Rain: 43%
Sunrise: 05:57:27 AM
Sunset: 07:23:54 PM
Humidity: 63%
Wind: ESE @ 9 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Cloudy with showers. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.